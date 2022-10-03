Winneconne police arrest Kimberly teacher placed on administrative leave for misconduct with students in another district

The Kimberly High School teacher placed on administrative leave for inappropriate conduct with students in another school district was arrested by Winneconne Police Department Friday.

A Facebook post from Winneconne police said the 24-year-old man was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on at least one felony charge following an investigation from the department's school resource officer.

Winneconne police told The Post-Crescent Monday morning that charges were forwarded to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.

Winneconne Community School District Administrator Peggy Larson said Monday that the district doesn't have further comment on the "former teacher situation."

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.