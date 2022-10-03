Business in brief – Oct. 3, 2022

Certified public accounting firm Keiter has promoted Ginny Graef to partner, effective Oct. 1. Graef joined Keiter as a tax senior manager in 2017 and recently took the lead role with Keiter’s estates and trusts practice. She has also participated with the firm’s tax quality control team, crypto currency team, and the tax education committee. Externally, she serves on the executive committee of VMFA Charitable Board of Advisors.

***

The Legal Business Design Hub in the University of Richmond School of Law has been named the winner in the “Learning” category of the Fast Company 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. The hub, which launched in 2020, is an academic and co-curricular program focused on creating innovative business models that improve the reach and effectiveness of legal services. The competition, now in its 11th year, features judges from a variety of disciplines and business leaders from top companies around the world. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation, including functionality, originality, cultural impact, and business impact. Award winners are featured in the October print issue of Fast Company.

***

Colliers International recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: First Home Care Inc. – renewed its lease of 5,741 SF at 5516 Falmouth Street (Megan Revercomb and David Wilkins represented the landlord); Motorola Solutions Inc. – renewed its lease of 5,314 SF at 1732 East Parham Road (Rebecca Barricklow, David Wilkins and Joe Marchetti represented the landlord); Commonwealth Primary Care Inc. – leased 1,349 SF at 2200 Pump Road (Rebecca Barricklow and Megan Revercomb represented the landlord).

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Lakeside Love Shack – renewed and expanded its lease of 2,474 SF of retail space at Hub Shopping Center, 6913-6945 Lakeside Avenue (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord); Active Escapes, LLC – renewed its lease of 2,400 SF of office space at 401 North Ridge Road (Michael A. Shaia represented the landlord and James Ashby IV represented the tenant); Envogue Hair Salon, LLC – renewed its lease of 1,400 SF of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road (Amy J. Broderick represented the landlord).

***

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, is seeking a part-time facility supervisor and part-time custodian. The facility supervisor is responsible for assisting in the supervision of evening and weekend operations of the Center. A custodian is responsible for building cleaning, grounds work, light maintenance tasks and other related work as needed or assigned. In addition, CACGA is recruiting for a part-time outreach instructor for an off-site elementary afterschool program. Instructors will commit to one or more school locations for weekly programming between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For details on these positions and to apply, visit artsglenallen.com/career-opportunities/career-opportunities.

