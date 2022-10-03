Gary “Wiener” Vogt, age 72, husband of Karen, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in Glencoe. Private Memorial Service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment in the church cemetery. Public Celebration Of Life will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Glencoe City Center (South Grand Ballroom), in Glencoe. Military Honors by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Glencoe Sportsmen’s Club Animal Sanctuary. (1602 Knight Avenue Glencoe, Minnesota 55336) Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO