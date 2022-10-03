Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Gary “Wiener” Vogt
Gary “Wiener” Vogt, age 72, husband of Karen, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in Glencoe. Private Memorial Service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment in the church cemetery. Public Celebration Of Life will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Glencoe City Center (South Grand Ballroom), in Glencoe. Military Honors by the Glencoe Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Glencoe Sportsmen’s Club Animal Sanctuary. (1602 Knight Avenue Glencoe, Minnesota 55336) Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
kduz.com
Willmar PD: Missing Woman Located
Authorities say a woman that was reported missing in Kandiyohi County has been located. The Willmar Police Department says 49-year-old Jennie Lahr was believed to be the driver in a crash that happened Tuesday near Lake Koronis. At that time, her car was found but she was not. Further details...
kduz.com
Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board
(FOX 9) – The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
kduz.com
Tiger Gameday vs Big Lake
Game Recap: After Rocori took the opening drive 60+ yards for a Touchdown, Hutch would dominate. The Tiger defense allowed under 150 total yards to the Spartans, including 22 on the ground. The defense really stepped up with Sacks, a Fumble Recovery, and an Interception. Offensively, Hutch ran for over 400 yards with AJ Ladwig getting into the endzone 4 times.
kduz.com
Two Injured in Renville Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Thursday morning, south of Hector. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Eric Catchings of Morton and 60-year-old Mary Jo Portner of Sleepy Eye were taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says the crash...
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Enters Plea Agreement in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April entered into a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Twenty-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Hutchinson woman driving a motorcycle was injured when she went off the road and crashed northwest of Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Jex was driving southbound on Vista Road when...
