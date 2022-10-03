Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
PUBLIC MEETING ON BRENHAM ISD BOND THURSDAY
The first of two public meetings for residents to learn more about Brenham ISD’s bond propositions is taking place tonight (Thursday). Beginning at 6 p.m. at Brenham Junior High School, the meeting will allow citizens to walk through junior high facilities and ask questions about the two proposals on this fall’s ballot.
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM DONATES $1,000 FOR CHAPPELL HILL WATER TOWER
A local bank has contributed to the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation’s (CHWSC) efforts to revitalize Chappell Hill’s water tower. Bank of Brenham donated $1,000 to the CHWSC’s “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The check was presented during the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce’s monthly...
kwhi.com
SOIL, FORAGE TESTING CAMPAIGN UNDERWAY IN WASHINGTON CO.
The Brazos Valley Soil and Forage Testing Campaign has begun for Washington County landowners. The campaign offers agricultural producers the opportunity to have their soil tested to determine its current fertility and receive a recommendation to improve the fertility required to produce the best crop possible. The campaign runs through October 31st.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM – WITH WINTER HOURS
Around 45 vendors will offer their various products in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) during the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can stroll down Baylor and Park Streets to select from items like fresh bread and pastries, desserts, dips and salsas, canned goods, handmade sewn items, jewelry, home décor and hair products.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
kwhi.com
26 ANIMALS RESCUED FROM WASHINGTON CO. PROPERTY
Animal rescue workers on Wednesday removed 26 animals from a property in Washington County. The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation Team worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to rescue 17 equine, including three donkeys, as well as nine felines from a property located off Old Navasota Road. According...
Battalion Texas AM
Freshman Class President candidate appeals disqualification
Editor's note: This story was updated since initial publication to correct a misattribution. Unofficial results for the fall 2022 Student Government Association election were announced on Friday, Sept. 30, with agribusiness Freshman Class President candidate Colton Whisenant receiving 550 votes, the most votes for freshman class president. However, Whisenant was disqualified by the Election Commission, resulting in the unofficial election of forensic investigative sciences freshman Briani Plancarte-Saenz.
Slice of Amish now opens for business in Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) Slice of Amish opened Sept. 30 at 401 College St., Ste. 170, Montgomery. The business offers over 50 varieties of Wisconsin cheese as well as an assortment of meats, pickles, eggs, homemade butter and noodles. 936-588-4340. http://sliceofamish.com.
kwhi.com
BRIANNAS FINE SALAD DRESSINGS TO HOLD 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION THURSDAY
BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings in Brenham will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). The celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the BRIANNAS manufacturing plant and global distribution center at 3015 South Blue Bell Road. Members of the City of Brenham and Washington County Chamber of...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE BAND HOSTING 47TH ANNUAL BUCCANEER MARCHING FESTIVAL SATURDAY
The Blinn College Band will host seven Texas high schools Saturday at its 47th annual Buccaneer Marching Festival. The festival will be held at Brenham High School’s Cub Stadium at 1600 East Tom Green St. in Brenham. Scheduled to attend are bands from Caldwell, Hempstead, Danbury, Giddings, Schulenburg, Lexington,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
Click2Houston.com
‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
kwhi.com
LLOYD SAUNDERS MEMORIAL COOK-OFF OCT. 15
The annual Lloyd Saunders Memorial Cook-off is coming next weekend to the Washington County Expo. The cook-off is set for Saturday, October 15th and will test the skills of teams competing in chili, beans, margarita, Bloody Mary and chef’s choice contests. Judging opens with the Bloody Mary division at...
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
kwhi.com
DEANVILLE VFD HOLDING THEIR ANNUAL FUNDRAISER THIS SUNDAY
The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is holding their annual fundraiser this Sunday. They are serving a meal beginning at 11am at the Deanville Fire Department Complex. The meal consists of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, noodles, dessert, and tea. The meals are dine-in or drive-thru. In addition to that,...
foodsafetynews.com
New trial set for former chief of Blue Bell after first concluded with a hung jury
Another West Texas jury will be called next April for a second criminal trial of Paul Kruse, the retired Blue Bell Creamery president from Brenham, TX. The first jury, empaneled Aug. 1 this year, was not able to reach a unanimous agreement, ending in a mistrial after it broke 10-to-2 in Kruse’s favor.
