Sheboygan sheriff's deputies act quickly to rescue person from bridge

SHERMAN - Two deputies from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office risked their safety to rescue a person from a bridge last week.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office was alerted that a Sheboygan County resident was "in crisis emergency" and threatened to jump off the State 144 bridge over Allen Road in Sherman, near Random Lake, according to the sheriff's office.

Two deputies, Timothy LaPean and Tyler Becker, went to the scene and saw the person standing on the bridge deck.

LaPean, from the roadway below the bridge, engaged the person in conversation. Becker "quickly scaled the rough terrain" to reach the bridge deck, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

As Becker reached the bridge, the person started to put their leg over the rail. Becker ran over and pulled the person off the railing, "disregarding his personal safety" on State 144, the news release said.

Cars continued to pass on the state highway, because Becker was working without emergency lights, since the deputies arrived on scene from below, on Allen Road.

Additionally, Becker risked the possibility of falling over the edge with the person, said Matt Spence, captain of patrol services and criminal investigations at the sheriff's office.

"Every investigation is fluid," Spence said. "There's no one right answer for any given situation, but for something like this, they had to act quickly and instinctively to help the individual in crisis."

After the incident, both deputies ensured the person was properly cared for by medical and mental health professionals, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it will not release the name, sex, or age of the citizen involved in the incident for privacy reasons.

Becker has been a part of the sheriff's office for three months, while LaPean has been a part of the sheriff's office for more than 13 years.

