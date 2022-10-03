ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Sheboygan sheriff's deputies act quickly to rescue person from bridge

By Kelli Arseneau, Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago
SHERMAN - Two deputies from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office risked their safety to rescue a person from a bridge last week.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office was alerted that a Sheboygan County resident was "in crisis emergency" and threatened to jump off the State 144 bridge over Allen Road in Sherman, near Random Lake, according to the sheriff's office.

Two deputies, Timothy LaPean and Tyler Becker, went to the scene and saw the person standing on the bridge deck.

LaPean, from the roadway below the bridge, engaged the person in conversation. Becker "quickly scaled the rough terrain" to reach the bridge deck, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

As Becker reached the bridge, the person started to put their leg over the rail. Becker ran over and pulled the person off the railing, "disregarding his personal safety" on State 144, the news release said.

Cars continued to pass on the state highway, because Becker was working without emergency lights, since the deputies arrived on scene from below, on Allen Road.

Additionally, Becker risked the possibility of falling over the edge with the person, said Matt Spence, captain of patrol services and criminal investigations at the sheriff's office.

"Every investigation is fluid," Spence said. "There's no one right answer for any given situation, but for something like this, they had to act quickly and instinctively to help the individual in crisis."

After the incident, both deputies ensured the person was properly cared for by medical and mental health professionals, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it will not release the name, sex, or age of the citizen involved in the incident for privacy reasons.

Becker has been a part of the sheriff's office for three months, while LaPean has been a part of the sheriff's office for more than 13 years.

CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown police chase, woman arrested suspected of OWI

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The Germantown Police Department arrested a woman on suspicion of OWI after chase Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. Police said multiple people reported the woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving around parked buses at Life Church around 7:30 a.m. At some point, she hit an occupied car and drove off.
GERMANTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
