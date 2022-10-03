(OLNEY) On-line registrations are now being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. Families will sign up for an appointment as part of the application process with the required in-person interviews to begin on Monday, October 17th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the east edge of Olney. Individuals, families, & groups who have adopted families for Christmas in the past will be contacted once interviews are underway and registering families have been accepted, plus others who are interested in adopting a family should contact Jean by calling 618-838-3989. Adopt-A-Family had a great increase in families who were adopted last year and that is likely to be the case this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by sending them to Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family. Funds used to purchase grocery gift cards for adopted families.

OLNEY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO