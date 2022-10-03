Read full article on original website
LITTLE ILLINI CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football this weekend – — there are five LIC teams in action this Friday night. * Lawrenceville will host Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville Saturday at 2:00. stay up-to-date online, at little-illini.com.
LOIS ECKISS
(OLNEY) A walk-through visitation for Lois Eckiss, age 78, of Olney, will be held Tuesday afternoon and evening, October 11, from 3:00 until 6:00, at the First Church of Olney, along North Silver Street in Olney. There are no other services. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s a visitation only, for Lois Eckiss, of Olney.
STANLEY A. “STAN” TALLEY
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Stanley A. “Stan” Talley, age 62, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, October 10, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial at a later date in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Monday morning, October 10, from 10:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Stanley A. “Stan” Talley of Olney.
WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE
(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday confirmed 10,945 new cases of COVID-19 since a week ago, that’s over 6,400 less new cases the week before, a 37% drop, plus the fourth consecutive week of lower numbers and lowest new case total in Illinois since early April. For the first time since mid-May,there are no Illinois counties listed at High Community Level for COVID-19, with 20 counties on the Medium Level list and now 82 counties on the Low Level List. All of our area downstate counties except for Cumberland and Coles are on the Low Level List. All numbers are available on the cdc.gov website.
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau continues with its canned food drive now thru next Wednesday, October 12th. The canned and dry food items can be dropped off at the Farm Bureau Office in Olney, at 710 North West Street, from 9:00 to 3:00, each weekday, Monday through Friday. Monetary donations are also accepted. All items will then be donated to The Master’s Hands in Olney, to help out over 220 local families in need.
TODAY AND EVERY FRIDAY IN OCTOBER
(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office, along South Whittle Avenue in Olney, will have its next Flu Shot Clinic today and the remaining Fridays in October. That’s from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon. The flu vaccines are for the whole family, those age 6 months and older, with High Dose Flu Vaccines, Flublok, and Regular Flu Vaccines all available. Consent forms can be filled out in advance by logging on to the office’s website, at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org. While most insurances are accepted, handicapped parking is available behind the office. If questions, call 618-392-6241.
VILA LEONE (WADE) MICHELS
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Vila Leone (Wade) Michels, age 102, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, October 7, at 2:00, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Haven Hill Memorial Garden in Olney. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, October 7, from 12:00 until service time at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Vila Leone (Wade) Michels of Olney.
DALE A. JAMES
(GREENUP) The funeral service for Dale A. James, age 99, of Greenup, will be held Monday morning, October 10, at 10:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Greenup Cemetery. The visitation is Sunday evening, October 9, from 4:00 until 7:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with additional visitation from 9:00 until service time Monday morning at the funeral home. Again, that’s for Dale A. James of Greenup.
ONLINE SIGN UP IS NOW UNDERWAY
(OLNEY) On-line registrations are now being accepted for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas gift program. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for assistance. Families will sign up for an appointment as part of the application process with the required in-person interviews to begin on Monday, October 17th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the east edge of Olney. Individuals, families, & groups who have adopted families for Christmas in the past will be contacted once interviews are underway and registering families have been accepted, plus others who are interested in adopting a family should contact Jean by calling 618-838-3989. Adopt-A-Family had a great increase in families who were adopted last year and that is likely to be the case this year. Monetary donations are also accepted by sending them to Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to Adopt-A-Family. Funds used to purchase grocery gift cards for adopted families.
SEMINAR SERIES CONTINUES MONDAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association and the University of Illinois Extension are continuing the series of seminars entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” with session two set for this coming Monday evening at the Olney Public Library, starting at 6:00. That session will discuss financial planning and identity security. While registration is recommended, it is not required. Call the Extension Office at 618-395-2191.
MARY LORA MITCHELL-DAVIS
(PALESTINE) The funeral service for Mary Lora Mitchell-Davis, age 89, of Palestine, will be held Saturday afternoon, October 8, at 1:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson, with burial in the Newlin Cemetery north of Robinson. The visitation is also Saturday, October 8, from 11:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson. Again, that’s for Mary Lora Mitchell-Davis of Palestine.
