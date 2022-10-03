ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Shuts Down Ex-Wife In Custody Battle, Judge Orders Exes To Attend Counseling

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Source: MEGA; @ARYNDRAKELEE/INSTAGRAM

Jesse Williams shut down his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s attempt to block their kids from visiting him in New York while he works on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor and his ex-wife were in court last week to argue their cases.

Source: MEGA; @ARYNDRAKELEE/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Jesse rushed to court to accuse Aryn of refusing to allow their children to fly from Los Angeles to New York for multiple trips in the next couple of months.

Jesse currently stars in the Broadway play Take Me Out – which had a successful run earlier this year and was extended for a second run from October to January.

The actor said the court had previously allowed his kids to visit him during the summer and he didn’t want to miss any “precious” time with them.

Aryn claimed the travel was too much for their two kids: Maceo and Sadie. She said Jesse was constantly making their children’s lives difficult to accommodate his schedule. She admitted that she didn’t want the kids to be traveling to New York.

Both accused the other of being hostile towards the other. Jesse even wrote a scathing email where he labeled Aryn a “delusional dirtbag parent.” At one point, he said Aryn had blocked his FaceTime calls for weeks and he was cut off from his children while in New York.

Source: MEGA; @ARYNDRAKELEE/INSTAGRAM

At the hearing, the judge heard arguments from both sides and ended up agreeing with Jesse. He ordered the children are allowed to visit him in the Big Apple in October, November and January.

Further, “Each party is restrained from making derogatory remarks about the other party, either directly or indirectly to the minor children, nor allow any third party to do so.”

The judge ordered both to not talk about the case in front of their kids or to use the kids as a messenger to deliver messages to the other parent. Further, the parties are ordered to not “ask excessive questions or interrogate the children about what happened while when in the other parents' custody.”

The court order also stated, “Neither party may post derogatory remarks about the other party that the minor children can see in social media.”

Source: MEGA

The judge warned both parties, “Violation of this order may subject the violating party to civil or criminal penalties, or both.” He also ordered the exes to attend 10 co-parenting sessions together.

After the hearing, Aryn took to Instagram after her court defeat. “It turns out the court does think it’s good for children to regularly fly on overnight flights to accommodate a parent who won’t do the same for them. Who knew? I knew… Those of us who walk this path know what it is and know what we need to do to protect ourselves and our babes to the best of our ability,” Aryn said.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the judge presiding over the case recently slashed Jesse’s child support payments from $40k a month down to $7k.

Comments / 11

Gloria Carter
1d ago

She's upset because she's not getting 40K a month anymore and it's been cut down to 7K. It's all about the money with her and she wants to use the kids as bait. The hefer should be glad that the father wants to be in their children lives.

Reply(1)
4
David Stuckey
1d ago

Damn I wonder if the judge will hold her accountable for going straight to social media after being told not to. She has weaponized these kids enough.

Reply
4
Narla Bennett
2d ago

Wow. Right after she did exactly what the judge told her NOT to do🤨. She's so bitter. 😕

Reply
11
