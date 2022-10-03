(WXIN/NEXSTAR) — The fans have voted and the results are in: Taco Bell is officially bringing back the Enchirito, its trademarked smothered burrito item. The fast food chain recently announced a vote-driven contest to decide which discontinued fan-favorite menu item should be brought back. On Friday, Taco Bell announced that its Rewards members had voted to bring back the Enchirito.

