Advance, NC

Women’s club members earn service pins

Mocksville Women’s Club held its first meeting after its summer break on Sept. 14. Vanessa Lowder, GFWC-NC District 4 President, was installing officer for second vice president Linda Dorsett and first vice president Kay Bolick. She also assisted President Paullete Agha in presenting Elke Albrecht her 30 years of service pin and Patsy Cranfill her 20 years of service pin.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
State superintendent says Davie’s career program should be a model

Davie County Schools welcomed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt to Davie County High School last week to talk with students and teachers, observe the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, and experience firsthand all the school has to offer. Truitt, who took office in January 2021, has toured...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Man arrested after raid on Boone Lane residence

On Thursday, Sept, 9, at approximately 4 p.m. deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at a single-family residence at 150 Boone Lane, Mocksville. During the search, several kinds of illegal drugs were seized, along with two handguns and drug paraphernalia, according to a...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

