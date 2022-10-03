Mocksville Women’s Club held its first meeting after its summer break on Sept. 14. Vanessa Lowder, GFWC-NC District 4 President, was installing officer for second vice president Linda Dorsett and first vice president Kay Bolick. She also assisted President Paullete Agha in presenting Elke Albrecht her 30 years of service pin and Patsy Cranfill her 20 years of service pin.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO