Man saves family from early morning house fire in Hillsboro

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Firefighters on Monday commended a man whose actions they say not only helped keep a Hillsboro house fire from spreading but also helped his family escape.

According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, the man reported smelling smoke in his house on Northeast 40th Avenue, north of East Main Street at around 4 a.m.

The man says he was searching for the source of the smell when he opened his garage door and black smoke poured into his home. Fire officials said the man quickly closed the door before helping his family, including two dogs, get to safety and calling 911.

Black smoke continued to billow from the garage and roof eaves as crews arrived at the home. Firefighters searched the house and determined no one else was inside the residence. HF&R says no one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

