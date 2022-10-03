Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Listen: BaaS partnerships deliver the highest ROI
Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider Treasury Prime connects banks and fintechs to improve customer experience and build relationships. Treasury Prime’s platform, which connects through APIs to a bank’s core, allows for money movement and sits between buying versus building, Jeff Nowicki, vice president of banking, tells Bank Automation News in this episode of “The Buzz” podcast. “We […]
bankautomationnews.com
Banks leverage biometric solutions to enhance security, UX
Financial institutions are implementing biometric solutions that can add layers of security, reduce fraud and provide a better understanding of client experience, however banks must integrate these solutions carefully, keeping compliance front and center and staying aware of fraud since the technology isn’t foolproof — not yet at least. In fact, alongside the surge in […]
bankautomationnews.com
Banc of California acquires Deepstack Technologies for $24M
Banc of California acquired digital payments platform Deepstack Technologies on September 15 in a $24 million cash and stock deal that will expand its business into payment processing in a move to provide customers with detailed insights and tips to streamline their spending. The $8 billion Santa Ana, Calif.-based bank will use Deepstack’s API-driven payments […]
bankautomationnews.com
Tiger Global looks to raise $6B in next funding round
Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion for its next venture capital fund. The New York-based hedge fund recently invested in GrubMarket, ServiceUp, FlatLife, Zopper and Opto Investments in September, according to Crunchbase. The $6 billion ask, which was reportedly disclosed in a letter to investors this week, is less than half of its […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bankautomationnews.com
Banks and fintechs should perform ‘trust exercises’ amid OCC scrutiny of BaaS
It may just be that banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers and fintechs have grown into unique and now mature collaborators that justify updated and revised requirements from regulators. Earlier this month, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu spoke at The Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute’s Annual Conference, outlining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) official guidance for maturing requirements on bank and fintech partnerships.
Comments / 0