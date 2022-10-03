It may just be that banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers and fintechs have grown into unique and now mature collaborators that justify updated and revised requirements from regulators. Earlier this month, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu spoke at The Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute’s Annual Conference, outlining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) official guidance for maturing requirements on bank and fintech partnerships.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO