Three arrested after meth, firearm seized in Greeneville traffic stop

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating a traffic stop that led to several charges for three people who were arrested at the scene. The agency on Monday morning shared photos from the traffic stop, which also led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and a stolen gun.

According to an arrest report from Greeneville Police, the traffic stop occurred Sunday, Oct. 2 around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Snapps Ferry and Thornwood Drive. Officers had initiated the traffic stop for speeding and the car didn’t have a valid license plate.

Police identified the driver as Benjamin Thompson and the passengers as Marcy Eaton and Payton Feathers .

Thompson was unable to provide proof of insurance to the officer, while a records check showed both Eaton and Feathers had active warrants out of Greene County. Both passengers were detained at the scene, when Eaton reportedly told officers she had meth in her bra.

Officers searched the car and found multiple baggies containing suspected meth, scales and other drug paraphernalia items inside Eaton’s bag. A total of seven grams was located.

Officers also located a handgun beneath the driver’s seat of the car that was reported stolen out of Greeneville. Thompson, the driver, is a convicted felon. Officers also found a gram of suspected meth in Thompson’s pack of cigarettes which were in the driver’s side door along with a glass pipe.

Thompson, Eaton and Feathers were taken to Greene County Jail. They’re facing the following charges related to the traffic stop and active warrants:

Possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Violation of probation

Violation of registration

Financial responsibility

Possession of stolen property

Unlawful possession of a firearm

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.