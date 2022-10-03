ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley man pleads guilty to possession of more than 800 grams of heroin

By Harper Emch
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV ( WVNS ) – A Beckley man entered a guilty plea for a charge of possessing over 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents and statements, Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on September 30, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Court documents stated on October 20, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Johnson’s home and found 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three guns.

Johnson admitted to intending to sell the heroin and meth. Johnson was already serving a term of supervised release for distribution of cocaine. This prior conviction was made in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on October 27, 2015.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of up to 40 years in prison with at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and applauded the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit for their work in the case.

