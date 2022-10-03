Read full article on original website
Indiana Lt. Governor Discovers Positive Happenings in Lawrenceburg
The Lt. Governor was in town last week for a guided tour. Left to right: Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Lawrenceburg Communications Manager Guinevere Banschbach, Redevelopment Director Bryan Messmore, and Lawrenceburg Main Street Director Michelle Cone. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Recently, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch along...
Indiana Students Get Free FAFSA Filing Help at College Goal Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS - Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering at 39 sites to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 PM (local time), November 6, 2022. The free program assists Indiana students in...
IHCDA Open Applications for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs
Funding available to help households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills. INDIANAPOLIS - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
ISP Troopers Start Solo Patrols
One of the two new ISP - Versailles Troopers is a St. Leon native. Troopers Payton Utterback and Brian Weigel with their first assigned police vehicles. Photo by Indiana State Police - Versailles Post. (Versailles, Ind.) – Two new Indiana State Troopers are set to begin solo patrols in the...
Frost, Freeze Advisories Issued for Tri-State Area
Temperatures are expected to drop close to freezing overnight. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The first frost and freeze advisories of the season have been issued by the National Weather Service. The Frost Advisory is in effect from 2:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday for portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and...
