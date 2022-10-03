Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Kanye West's friendship with right-wing pundit Candace Owens appears to be still going strong as both of them were spotted together wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts at Ye's recent fashion show. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West put on a last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection in...
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
The new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is doing numbers on the streaming service and is the talk of the internet but Boosie BadAzz believes Black people shouldn't watch it. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix...
Kanye West Compares Attacks on Lizzo Losing Weight to Genocide Against Black People
Kanye West's new interview on Fox News featured the controversial rapper comparing people attacking Lizzo for losing weight to genocide on Black people. On Thursday night (Oct. 6), Fox News aired their exclusive interview with Kanye West and host Tucker Carlson. While Ye discussed the controversy surrounding the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3), he also sidetracked about other issues including the perception of being overweight in America, using Lizzo as an example.
Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
PnB Rock Murder Suspect Identified, Considered Armed and Dangerous
UPDATE (Sept. 28):. The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly made an arrest in connection with the murder of PnB Rock. According to TMZ, an unidentified male 17-year-old, who authorities say is the son of the previously identified suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is responsible for the shooting that killed the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper.
Woman Connected to 17-Year-Old PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested for Accessory to Murder
A second suspect has been arrested for involvement in the murder of PnB Rock. The woman in custody is connected to the 17-year-old male who allegedly shot the rapper. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department announced they took Shauntel Trone, 38, into custody after an investigation into the Philadelphia rapper's death led to her being involved. She was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in Gardena, Calif. Trone was apprehended with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAPD/FBI Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau LAPD/ATF Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau’s Community Safety Unit and South Bureau Homicide Division, and booked on a charge of accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bond.
Kanye West Says Black Lives Matter Movement Is Over, Implies He Ended It
Kanye West says the Black Lives Matter movement is over and is appearing to take credit for its alleged demise. On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Kanye West seemingly responded to the backlash he received for the "White Lives Matter" shirts worn at his recent fashion show by claiming the Black Lives Matter movement is over and we have him to thank for it.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use
Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
Lil Baby Ignores Paparazzo Questions About Canceled Show After Videos Surface of Him Partying
Lil Baby was mum when recently questioned by a paparazzo about missing a recent festival in Vancouver. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), TMZ caught up with Lil Baby and his crew in Beverly Hills, Calif. The celebrity news site's cameraperson proceeded to query the rapper as to why he didn't make his scheduled appearance at the 2022 Breakout Festival despite being filmed partying in Las Vegas the night before.
21 Savage Says He Will Never Play at Rolling Loud Again
21 Savage says he will no longer be performing at future Rolling Loud events. Last night (Sept. 25), 21 Savage was scheduled to hit the stage before the night's headliner, Future. However, 30 minutes into his scheduled nearly two-hour set, the Atlanta rapper was on Twitter proclaiming he would not be playing the famed festival.
Nelly and Lil Wayne Get Roasted for Not Knowing How to Use Instagram Live
Nelly and Lil Wayne recently chopped it up on Instagram Live and are being roasted for their lack of knowledge on how to use the app's features. Rappers conversing among themselves with the world watching on Instagram's Live feature has become commonplace, recently. Last night (Sept. 22), Lil Wayne and Nelly tried their hand at having a Live session and are getting joked for acting like two old men.
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
Kanye West Admits Sway Had the Answer Nine Years After Ye Went Off During Interview
Nearly a decade after his infamous interview with Shade45's Sway Calloway, Kanye West stands corrected. On Thursday (Sept. 22), ABC's Good Morning America continued with the roll-out of their exclusive interview with Ye, which airs in full tonight. During the interview, the multi-talented entertainer talked about his soured relationship with Gap and Adidas.
Drake Announces Intimate New York City Show
Drake will be performing in New York City next month and making his debut at The Big Apple's famed Apollo Theater. Drizzy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4). A black-and-white promo pic for the show posted to the Canadian rap star's page reads: "Drake Live From Apollo November 11th."
Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families on the Verge of Being Evicted
Kodak Black is doing his part to help out those in need after paying rent for some South Florida families who could not afford it. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Yak revealed he recently paid the rent for nearly 30 families who were in danger of being evicted. Kodak shared the news on his Instagram Story.
Desiigner Calls EST Gee ‘Hot Garbage,’ Accuses Gee of Charging Him $75,000 for a Feature
Desiigner has some pointed words for EST Gee after claiming the Louisville, Ky. rapper quoted him $75,000 for a feature verse. On Thursday (Sept. 22), video surfaced of Desiigner going in on EST Gee on Instagram. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is apparently upset because he believes Gee attempted to overcharge him to appear on a track.
