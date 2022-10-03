Read full article on original website
KTTS
Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot
(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
KTTS
Charges Filed After Drive-By Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with a drive-by shooting at Glenstone and Division in Springfield. KY3 says it happened on September 26. Greene County Prosecutors say Michael Lewis from Springfield shot another driver, grazing the victim in the back of the head. The victim only knew Lewis...
KTTS
VIDEO: Prosecutor Says Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified
(KTTS News) — The Greene County Prosecutor says an officer-involved shooting on the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet last month was justified. The ruling clears Springfield Police Corporal Thomas Jordan of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield. In...
KTTS
Win Tickets to RK Shows Springfield Gun Show
KTTS is excited to give YOU a chance to win tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show!. The RK Shows Springfield Gun Show is happening at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on October 15th & October 16th. Listen mornings all week with Nancy & Rick for your chance to win...
KTTS
Juvenile Arrested After Springfield Shooting
(KTTS News) — A juvenile has been arrested for a shooting Monday on a parking lot in Springfield. It happened at Battlefield and Meadowbrook, east of Battlefield and Kansas, near the McDonalds. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the name of the shooter.
KTTS
One Shot At Home On South Nettleton
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
KTTS
Man Wanted In Deadly Crash Behind Bars
(KTTS News) — A man wanted for causing a deadly head-on crash near Sunshine and the West Bypass last year is behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. Pierce faces several charges — including second-degree murder — in the death of 72-year-old Linda Ward from Springfield....
KTTS
Local For Less Ozarks: Hotel of Terror & Dungeons of Doom
Thank you for visiting “Local For Less Ozarks”. We’ve worked out deals with some of our area’s best businesses to give you half-off gift certificates & event tickets – That’s right, 50% off food, entertainment, and more. This week we have half-priced passes to...
KTTS
Eagle Ridge Shavings Destroyed In Fire
(KTTS News) — Fire destroyed a business in Seymour Tuesday night. The fire at the Eagle Ridge Shavings lasted through the night. Eagle Ridge Shavings sells pine shavings to farmers for use in barns and for bedding.
KTTS
Fatal Crash Near Buffalo
(KTTS News) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt – including a baby boy – after a crash in Dallas County. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Jeremiah White from Elkland died when his SUV crossed the center of the road on Hays Road three miles east of Buffalo and hit a car head-on.
KTTS
Win Tickets to the 2022 Crappie Expo
KTTS wants to send YOU to the BIGGEST and BEST crappie event in the country. Register below for a chance to win passes to the 2022 Crappie Expo at the Branson Convention Center going on October 20th – 22nd. It’s a fish-lovers dream with over 100 crappie-related companies coming...
