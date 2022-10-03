Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcboston.com
Cape Cod Boy Welcomed Home After Months in Hospital Following Water Rescue
A young Cape Cod boy got a huge welcome when he got home after spending more than three months in the hospital. On June 26, 5-year-old Zohaib "Little Z" Malik Mohammed went missing at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich, Massachusetts. He was soon found unresponsive underwater.
nbcboston.com
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
nbcboston.com
Teen Accused of Shooting Fellow Student Outside Burke High School Held Without Bail
Students heading into Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester community Wednesday saw an increased police presence Wednesday morning, after a student was shot Tuesday on the school's grounds. The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting, who is also a student, faced a judge Wednesday in juvenile court. The teen...
nbcboston.com
7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA
Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say
A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
nbcboston.com
U.S. Coast Guard Searching for Missing Sailor Who Left From Salem
The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.
nbcboston.com
Man Learning to Walk Again After Losing Legs in Boston Construction Accident
Walking into Wilson Ortega's hospital room, visitors and staff are greeted with a big smile. Wednesday afternoon, the 34-year-old sat on the bed after taking a lunch break while his new prosthetic legs laid on the couch. Both of Ortega's legs were amputated in May after a work accident on...
nbcboston.com
Abandoned Chihuahua Reunites With People Who Saved Him
A chihuahua found abandoned in Malden, Massachusetts, earlier this year was reunited with rescuers at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
nbcboston.com
‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson
The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
nbcboston.com
Judge Says She Intends to Dismiss North End Restaurants' Lawsuit Against Boston
A group of restaurant owners in Boston's North End appear close to losing their federal lawsuit against the city of Boston, after the judge said Thursday she intends to dismiss it. The restaurant owners had sued over Mayor Michelle Wu's policy that eateries in the historic neighborhood had to pay...
nbcboston.com
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know
The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
nbcboston.com
Window Washer Dies in Accidental Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston
A window washer working inside Boston's JFK Presidential Library died in an apparently accidental fall Wednesday morning, officials said. The worker, whose name has not been released, fell about five to seven stories. "I would say about seven stories would be about three quarters of the way up," Deputy Boston...
nbcboston.com
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
nbcboston.com
Delta Flight Returns to Logan Airport After Striking Birds
A Delta flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning after striking some birds after taking off. Delta said flight 821 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale returned to Logan shortly after departure after the plane came into contact with birds as it was ascending.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
nbcboston.com
Nantucket Specialty Food Shop Opening New Location in South Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind an upscale deli and specialty food shop on Nantucket are bringing a second location to South Boston. According to its website, Fresh Nantucket will soon be joined by Fresh Boston, which will be located on Old Colony Avenue near where it meets Dorchester Street. The site for the South Boston location gives a bit of information on the upcoming outlet, saying the following:
nbcboston.com
Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End
A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
nbcboston.com
Boston City Council Votes to Raise Their Own Salaries
The Boston Herald is reporting that Boston City Councilors voted unanimously on Wednesday to raise their pay by $10,000 more than the proposed hike, pushing up their salary from $103,500 to $125,000. The new raise will take place after the next local election, next year. The change also raises the...
Comments / 0