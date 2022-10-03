ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truro, MA

nbcboston.com

7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA

Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say

A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

U.S. Coast Guard Searching for Missing Sailor Who Left From Salem

The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who sailed out of Salem, Massachusetts and has not been heard from in a week. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed toward Florida in a white, 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, USCG said. He was last heard from on Sept. 29. off the coast of Long Island, New York.
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Abandoned Chihuahua Reunites With People Who Saved Him

A chihuahua found abandoned in Malden, Massachusetts, earlier this year was reunited with rescuers at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
MALDEN, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
HANSON, MA
nbcboston.com

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know

The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Window Washer Dies in Accidental Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston

A window washer working inside Boston's JFK Presidential Library died in an apparently accidental fall Wednesday morning, officials said. The worker, whose name has not been released, fell about five to seven stories. "I would say about seven stories would be about three quarters of the way up," Deputy Boston...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Delta Flight Returns to Logan Airport After Striking Birds

A Delta flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had to return to Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning after striking some birds after taking off. Delta said flight 821 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale returned to Logan shortly after departure after the plane came into contact with birds as it was ascending.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Nantucket Specialty Food Shop Opening New Location in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind an upscale deli and specialty food shop on Nantucket are bringing a second location to South Boston. According to its website, Fresh Nantucket will soon be joined by Fresh Boston, which will be located on Old Colony Avenue near where it meets Dorchester Street. The site for the South Boston location gives a bit of information on the upcoming outlet, saying the following:
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End

A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston City Council Votes to Raise Their Own Salaries

The Boston Herald is reporting that Boston City Councilors voted unanimously on Wednesday to raise their pay by $10,000 more than the proposed hike, pushing up their salary from $103,500 to $125,000. The new raise will take place after the next local election, next year. The change also raises the...
BOSTON, MA

