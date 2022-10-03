Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Former BSO captain accused in attempted crime cover-ups, including guns found at Parkland school
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office captain is accused of keeping secrets by downplaying crimes in his district, including an incident involving guns found at a school in Parkland that raised concerns. On June 2, authorities said, two guns were brought onto the campus of Somerset...
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Deadly Shooting of ‘Liberty City's Matriarch'
Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman who was considered beloved in her Liberty City community. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth "Miss Liz" Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
No. 1 - After six months of jury selection, overwhelming evidence, gripping testimony, a tour of the crime scene, and tearful testimonials from many of the 34 victims’ families, the Parkland school shooter's sentencing is winding down. Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday and deliberations will follow to determine...
NBC Miami
FBI Seeking Information on Suspect Caught on Camera in SW Miami-Dade Bank Robbery
The FBI is seeking the public's help after a man was caught on camera robbing a southwest Miami-Dade bank on Thursday. Officials said the robbery took place just after 3:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo branch located at 11725 Sherry Lane. According to the FBI, the robber went inside and...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested, Accused of Stalking, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend in Dania Beach
An Inverness man who wouldn’t take no for an answer is behind bars in Broward County for threatening a Dania Beach woman he once dated, court documents show. Shantino Kemp, 38, was arrested Thursday for the alleged harassment that began after the breakup in June of a 10-month relationship.
NBC Miami
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police
A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the doorway of a southwest Miami-Dade home Friday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the home in the 16400 block of Southwest 288th Lane after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not...
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
WSVN-TV
Tensions flare as attorneys for Broward man accused of raping teen in 1995 clash with prosecutors
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court hearing for a Lighthouse Point man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the mid-1990s led to tense moments between the suspect’s attorneys and prosecutors. At issue on Thursday was whether or not Louis Bianculli should be released on bond...
Click10.com
Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
WPBF News 25
Deputy shoots suspect, mother after man threatens to stab her
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot by Palm Beach County deputies and sent to the hospital during an armed incident in unincorporated Delray Beach Monday night. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Madison Road, where they found a man who was threatening to stab his mother and kill himself.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
NBC Miami
Two Men Found Shot to Death Inside Northwest Miami-Dade Apartment: Police
Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside an apartment in northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the apartment near the intersection of Northwest 92nd Street and 25th Avenue just before 9 p.m. after a friend of one victim went to the apartment and found the front door unlocked, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
19-year-old man arrested for stealing drug from Lake Worth Beach pharmacy
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a drug from a Lake Worth Beach pharmacy while it was occupied.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit
In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
NBC Miami
Horrific Videos Refute Parkland School Shooter's Fetal Alcohol Claims: State Expert
The jury deciding the fate of the Parkland school gunman watched horrific footage of the shooting Thursday that prosecutors said casts serious doubt on the killer's claim that he's afflicted with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome. The videos were played as prosecutors concluded their rebuttal Thursday in the sentencing...
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
NBC Miami
Police Investigation Outside Home in Northwest Miami-Dade
An early morning police investigation took place Thursday at a home in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers arrived at the home near the intersection of Northwest 92nd Street and 25th Avenue, but have released no details at this time. Over a dozen officers, including several undercover officers, were at the scene. Stay...
