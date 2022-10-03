ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Man Charged in Deadly Shooting of ‘Liberty City's Matriarch'

Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman who was considered beloved in her Liberty City community. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth "Miss Liz" Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.
NBC Miami

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police

A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
CBS Miami

Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved.  Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
Click10.com

Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
WPBF News 25

Deputy shoots suspect, mother after man threatens to stab her

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot by Palm Beach County deputies and sent to the hospital during an armed incident in unincorporated Delray Beach Monday night. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Madison Road, where they found a man who was threatening to stab his mother and kill himself.
NBC Miami

Two Men Found Shot to Death Inside Northwest Miami-Dade Apartment: Police

Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside an apartment in northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the apartment near the intersection of Northwest 92nd Street and 25th Avenue just before 9 p.m. after a friend of one victim went to the apartment and found the front door unlocked, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit

In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
NBC Miami

Police Investigation Outside Home in Northwest Miami-Dade

An early morning police investigation took place Thursday at a home in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers arrived at the home near the intersection of Northwest 92nd Street and 25th Avenue, but have released no details at this time. Over a dozen officers, including several undercover officers, were at the scene. Stay...
