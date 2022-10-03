ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Supreme Court: October is Access to Justice Month in Arkansas

By Alex Kienlen
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The importance of having fair and complete legal representation is being acknowledged in Arkansas throughout October.

In a unanimous decision by the Arkansas Supreme Court filed Sept. 29 , October is designated Access to Justice Month in Arkansas. The month is to acknowledge those attorneys who provide no-cost service to clients in need and encourage other attorneys to join in that service.

“We join the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission in designating October as Access to Justice Month to recognize the valuable contributions made by legal aid and pro bono attorneys throughout the year and to encourage pro bono participation to address the legal needs of low-income Arkansans,” the court stated.

The court also encouraged judges to advocate for pro bono services.

The 20-member state Access to Justice Commission works to improve access to justice for Arkansas residents. It is holding an Access to Justice Month kickoff on Oct. 29 in Little Rock.

