Sean Lennon Ono, son of the late-John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will debut his new instrumental project, Asterisms, tonight, Oct. 5. The first-time shows will occur nightly through Oct. 8, at John Zorn’s New York City venue, The Stone at The New School. The three-night stand is billed to include an all-star lineup of musicians, including Yuka C. Honda (synths/samples), Devin Hoff (bass), Julian Lage (guitar), Michael Leonhart (trumpet), João Nogueira (keyboards), Mauro Refosco (percussion), Ches Smith (drums) and Lennon (guitar).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO