Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Carroll County OR Team Raises $10,000 For ALS Foundation
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The operating room team at Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has raised $10,000 for the ALS Foundation. Hospital officials said, “Our OR Nurse Manager, Amanda Jones along with her OR team and the Jones family set out to raise $10,000 for the ALS foundation which has provided so much love and support to Matthew and Amanda. We are happy to announce that they have reached that goal.”
radionwtn.com
Henry County Recognized As Three-Star Community
Nashville, Tenn.–Henry County was recently recognized as a ThreeStar Certified Community at the 2022 TNECD Governor’s Conference in Nashville. These awards acknowledge the focus and activity plans of community leaders who are implementing these five components: Jobs and Economic Development, Fiscal Strength and Efficient Government, Public Safety, Education and Workforce Development, and Health and Welfare.
radionwtn.com
BPU Community Cookout Serves Free Lunches
Paris, Tenn.–Ashton Norris and Josh McCaslin of the Paris Board of Public Utilities were busy Thursday at the annual Community Cookout. BPU employees worked over the noon hour grilling hot dogs and serving free sack lunches to everyone at the event which is the centerpiece of Public Power Week each year. Today, the BPU will be giving out free LED light bulbs to the first 100 who come to the BPU headquarters on E. Washington St. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
‘Tis The Time To Start Planning For Christmas In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Business owners and their staff from the Downtown Paris Association met Thursday morning at City Hall to finalize plans for the upcoming “Downtown Unwrapped” Christmas Season. The group will kick off their Holiday Season with “Christmas Open House” November 4-6. The weekend is centered around the first weekend of Christmas Shopping, with add ons like food trucks, live music, and other festivities. (Downtown Paris Association photo).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Reminder: BPU Holds Community Cookout Today
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, today is the day for the annual Community Cookout sponsored by the Paris BPU in downtown Paris. BPU invites everyone to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the alley and parking lot areas beside the main office. Paris BPU...
radionwtn.com
Frankie Francis
Mrs. Frankie Francis, 86, of Union City, died at her residence Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. The burial will be held at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, October...
radionwtn.com
State-Of-The-Art Discovery Theater To Open Saturday
Union City, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America has begun a project to upgrade the current Starship Theater incorporating a state-of-the-art, laser-illuminated 4K Digital 3D projection system designed and integrated by D3D Cinema. Included in the upgrade is the latest high-efficiency 40,000-lumen laser projector on the market, an advanced...
radionwtn.com
Kayla Nation Named Paris Quotarian Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Kayla Nation was selected 2022 Paris Quotarian of the Year. At the recent Quota meeting, 2022-23 club officers were installed by Jane Sinnema, using a puzzle theme. They are: President – Jill Snow, Vice President – Mary Kathryn Moore, Secretary – Martha McFadden, Treasurer – Deborah Mell, Parliamentarian-Historian – Geraldine Sykes, Director – Cassandra Perry, Director – Martha Smith and Director – Elizabeth Craig. Not pictured is Assistant Treasurer – Janice Teas.
RELATED PEOPLE
radionwtn.com
Good Fiscal News Continues For City Of Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The good fiscal news for the city of Paris continues. At Thursday night’s meeting of the Paris City Commission, Director of Finance Traci Shannon announced, “We started off the fiscal year with another increase in retail sales tax revenue. The month of July was up 9.96% compared to July of last year. Just as a reminder, last July we were up 5.87% compared to the previous year.”
radionwtn.com
Big Bass Bash Moved To September 2023 At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.
radionwtn.com
Paris Okays Location Of Microbreweries In City
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Thursday night, the Paris City Commission approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries and distilleries in the city of Paris. The approval comes after planning commission approval, two readings of the proposed ordinance by the city commission and a public hearing which was held at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
radionwtn.com
Palestine UMC Church To Celebrate 201 Years
Paris, Tenn.–The Palestine United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them Sunday, October 9 for their 201st Anniversary Celebration. The event will include an historical presentation at 3 p.m.; congregtional singing at 4 p.m.; evening meal at 5:30 p.m. A four-night revival will begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Former Obion Co. Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer Indicted
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club. Baldwin served as the club’s treasurer from June 2018 through June 2021. The investigation began after Obion County school officials reported missing funds.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Found Sleeping In Home Near Accident Scene
Dover, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping on someone’s couch after leaving the scene of an accident earlier. Ryan Hargrove, age 26, was arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Bond of $7,500 was set.
radionwtn.com
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Woman Charged In Death Of Husband
Union City, Tenn.–Following a two-year investigation, Obion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Troy woman in the death of her husband. Keleta K. Turnage, age 51, is in the Obion County Jail, charged with the death of Bobby G. Turnage. On July 24, 2020, Obion County Sheriff’s Deputies were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Inventor’s Fair Generates Bright Ideas At Martin Elementary
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Elementary School is growing a group of promising inventors after a recent 5th grade Inventor’s Fair produced nearly 70 prototypes and models of inventions. Led by Mrs. Candace Sumner and Mrs. Paige Hatchel, about 70 students in 5th grade Social Studies classes designed and constructed a...
radionwtn.com
Johnny Wayne Capps
Johnny Wayne “Beetle” Capps, 60 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home in Linden, Tennessee. Johnny was born Thursday, August 1, 1963, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Lawrence Capps and the late Laverne Pace Capps. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Betty Capps Haddock; and two brothers: Charles Capps and David Capps.
radionwtn.com
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
radionwtn.com
Warning: Dangerous Fentanyl Arriving In Area
Mayfield, Ky.–Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued an urgent message to the public about he presence of fentanyl in our area. “We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related,” Sheriff Hayden said.
Comments / 0