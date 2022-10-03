Buchanan, Tenn.– The Association of Collegiate anglers is constantly searching for ways to benefit the anglers and help grow the sport of collegiate bass fishing. Following a successful Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley at Kentucky Lake two weeks ago, the ACA has decided to move the 2023 installment of this event from this upcoming spring to the fall of 2023. Next year’s Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley will now be contested on September 23-24, 2023 at Kentucky Lake in Henry County and Paris, TN.

