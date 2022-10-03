ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Mac Jones Practices, Brian Hoyer Absent

Patriots Week 5 injury report: Jones practices, Hoyer absent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones returned to practice Wednesday, but it's still unclear if he'll return to game action Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 5 matchup. Jones suffered...
NFL
NECN

Patriots Need to Seize Golden Opportunity to Turn 2022 Season Around

Curran: The time is now for Patriots to turn their season around originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are 1-3 through four games. They sit last in the AFC East for just the second time since 2000. They'd have the sixth overall draft pick if the season ended today.
NFL
NECN

Report: Mac Jones Unlikely to Play Vs. Lions; Bailey Zappe Could Start

Latest Mac Jones report suggests Bailey Zappe could start vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback was thrust into action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after Mac Jones' replacement, Brian Hoyer, suffered a head injury in the first quarter. Zappe performed admirably, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass in New England's overtime loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
NECN

What's Going on With Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen? Here's What We Know

Ever since Tom Brady retired from the NFL and then unretired earlier this year, 45-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback's name has been in the headlines and all over the gossip columns. Rumors have been flying about his lengthy absence from training camp, possible participation in "The Masked Singer," and...
NFL
NECN

Patriots Vs. Lions Week 5 Injury Report: Mac Jones Doubtful for Sunday

Patriots-Lions injury report: Mac Jones doubtful for Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It looks like it will be Bailey Zappe time in Foxboro for Sunday's Week 5 game vs. the Detroit Lions. The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback is expected to get the start as starter Mac...
DETROIT, MI
NECN

New Patriots Player Went From Pizza Profession to Pass Protection

One of the newest members of the New England Patriots is going from pushing pizzas to protecting the passer. The signing of offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad on Wednesday was overshadowed by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who could be a key addition amid the team's crisis under center.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NECN

Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update on Patriots QB

Belichick gives positive injury update on Patriots QB Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We still don't know if Mac Jones will start Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Detroit Lions for a Week 5 game at Gillette Stadium, but it does sound like the second-year quarterback is making good progress.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy