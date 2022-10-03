Read full article on original website
Denzel Washington
4d ago
With so many shootings there are going to be tons of cold case murders in this city by the end of the year because the police are overwhelmed by the amount of violent crime in this city.
NBC Philadelphia
FedEx Driver Shot to Death, Suspect Wounded in Gunfire with Police in Philly
A man who is suspected of killing a FedEx driver at a package facility near the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday afternoon was arrested following a shootout with police in North Philadelphia, authorities told NBC10. The suspect has not been identified, but was hospitalized Friday evening after the shootout at...
NBC Philadelphia
Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia
Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
2 families looking for closure after separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia
Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who killed a 21-year-old woman and an 81-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia.
Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
2nd suspect charged in double shooting near Temple University's campus
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says a second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a double shooting near the campus of Temple University.
phl17.com
18-year-old shot at Center City SEPTA station
N 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. An 18-year-old was shot at a SEPTA station in Center City, Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station at 15th and Market streets. The...
Man shot dead in South Philadelphia; 4 suspects wanted
Officers are looking for four male suspects who jumped out of a passing vehicle during the shooting.
19-year-old shot and killed in ambush in Philadelphia, caught on video, 30 shots fired
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department of searching for three people wanted for two...
18-year-old shot near turnstiles of 15th Street Station in Center City
A young man was shot in the leg near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line on Thursday. It happened shortly before 4 a.m., just below the Clothespin sculpture.
2 adults, child taken to hospital after crash in East Oak Lane
Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital.
Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.No arrests have been made.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Video released of suspects wanted in Little Caesars robbery in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for your help to find two men who robbed a Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia.This happened back on Sept. 15 on Island Avenue.The duo pulled out guns from their waistbands and demanded cash.There were no reported injuries.If you recognize these suspects please contact Philadelphia police.
NBC Philadelphia
Search for Driver Who Struck, Killed 81-Year-Old Woman Crossing Street
An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver a block away from her East Germantown home, Philadelphia police said. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle they say hit 81-year-old Elizabeth Parker as she attempted to cross the street around 7:30 in the evening on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital
Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.
