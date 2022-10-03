ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL fan falls to his death from stadium escalator at Steelers vs Jets game

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9C2U_0iK14g8c00

An NFL fan fell to his death from an escalator after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

The incident took place shortly after the Jets bested the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with police and emergency services responding to the scene at around 4.45pm.

The man was cared for on the scene and he was later taken to a hospital in the area where he died, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the deceased as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania.

The Mobile Crime Unit is investigating the death. It’s not clear what led to the fall.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Pittsburgh Steelers said in a statement . “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Last year, nine people were injured when an escalator at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, malfaunctioned. In August of this year, a woman died after falling from an escalator following a concert at Empower Field at Mile High, the stadium of the Denver Broncos.

