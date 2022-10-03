Restaurant Iris opens for lunch: 'Another hill in front of us'

It’s been 16 months since restaurateur Kelly English announced Restaurant Iris was moving to Laurelwood, and yes, of course it’s behind schedule; the plan was to open in late spring or early summer, but that became an extending target as one supply chain delay or other COVID-related glitch monkey-wrenched the progress.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Restaurant Iris opens its doors for lunch. There will be an abbreviated menu and hours of service in play for a while.

But it’s open.

Owner Kelly English’s new Restaurant Iris will open with abbreviated hours on Monday, Oct. 3. “As soon as I have enough staff not to burn them out, we’ll open more,” he said. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“Our local partners have been fantastic,” English said. “(Interior designer) Ann Parker, Hotel and Restaurant Supply, (contractor Grinder Taber) Grinder.

“But there have been serious supply chain issues and frankly, I think serious communication problems with some national distributors.”

The space is large and the redesign of the former Grove Grill was a massive project, so planning for the spring might not have been doable and that was known from the start.

But the big deal was that in January English ordered multi-function bar stations that will make it easier for the three bartenders to keep up with a 45-seat bar and dining room drink orders. They were supposed to arrive in June.

“In July, they told us they hadn’t even started making them yet,” English said.

The bar was plumbed for them, so there was no workaround, no plan B to get by until the equipment was ready because there was no way to pass the plumbing inspection without it.

So they waited.

And while they waited, they couldn’t hire staff, because they didn’t know when the restaurant would open.

Now the equipment is installed, there is staff but not enough to operate a dining room and bar all day seven days a week, so consider this the gentlest of soft openings for a highly anticipated restaurant.

At some point, there will be a grand opening and all that jazz, everything that goes along with the classic New Orleans-style restaurant planned, but here’s what’s coming now.

The schedule and the food

This week, a pared-down lunch menu will be offered 11 a.m-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and brunch will be served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For this weekend, that will be a combination of the lunch and brunch menu, but it’ll progress toward brunch in the coming weeks and will eventually be a live jazz brunch.

Beet salad is one of the items available at Restaurant Iris. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

The bar opens on Friday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m. during the week and later on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, the dining room is open for dinner.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the bar menu launches and will be available all day from then on.

“This is where you can get the Iris classics,” English said. “The lobster knuckle sandwich, the raviolo and so on. It’ll be on the bar menu, but you can get it anywhere in the restaurant.

Coming up

Beginning Oct. 10, daily plate lunches will join the sandwiches, soups, salads and a small selection of entrees that make up the first week’s lunch menu.

“And you’ll know what day we’re having crawfish etouffee, when it’s shrimp Creole day,” English said. “We’ll have specials on the same day of the week.”

The lunch and dinner menu is largely the creation of executive chef Russell Casey, who was previously at Bounty for six years (and started in the restaurant business working at The Grove Grill).

“I sort of managed the bar menu since it’s classic Iris, the old Iris stuff, but he’s in charge of the rest of it,” English said. “I sat down with him and told him the things that have always been important to our guests.”

There’s an oyster bar at the end of the large bar, and oyster service launches at some point this week.

There’s not yet a date when full seven-day service will begin.

“There will be things we start in 2023, some things we start earlier,” English said. “As soon as I have enough staff not to burn them out, we’ll open more.”

The space

A ficus tree stands beneath a skylight no one knew was there until renovation started. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

When you enter through the main door, the host stand is right ahead, a wine locker is to your right, and a grab-and-go section with items ranging from house-made pickles to frozen entrees to ready-to-eat is off to the left. Look for Steve & Todd’s Creole Italian entrees, popular items from the recent pop-up of the same name held at The Second Line, another English restaurant.

Straight ahead — the host stand is offset so the view isn’t obstructed — is the main dining room, with a serpentine line of banquettes facing east and west down the middle of the room, ending at a large ficus beneath a skylight no one knew was there until renovation started.

A private dining room seats 14 around a long table and is wallpapered in a party scene that’s festive and frisky. ( Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Flanking that premier seating are tables left and right, with a banquette against the wall on the left. Tables on the right snug up to a long hall that leads to private dining rooms and a large multipurpose room that will be used for standard seating, chef dinners, cooking classes and private events.

One four-seat private room down that hall is outfitted with soft seating of brilliant navy blue chairs around a low table, wallpapered in navy-and-gold houndstooth.

The room next to that one seats six around a table nestled under an airy wood chandelier in the shape of two swimming koi, and the walls are papered in a swamp scene with crawfish, pincers up, and leaping frogs.

The larger private dining room seats 14 around a long table and is wallpapered in a party scene that’s festive and frisky, a bold fruit and flower print peopled with a troubadour, a woman merrily swinging, another sipping a martini and one in coy repose.

Lighting throughout the restaurant, which is designed to seat 169 at present but can accommodate 229, changes color, automatically or as selected. Light fixtures hang like party balloons in the main dining room; elsewhere, they’re recessed.

The bar, which has its own entrance but is easily accessed from the restaurant, is large and spacious, with a soft seating area, mid-height tables and a long bar that stretches roughly 40 feet, curving in a soft L about a third of the way down.

Behind it, there’s a 29-bottle wine dispenser and preservation system that keeps wine fresh and means that any bottle can be sampled by the glass.

The big plan

The restaurant kitchen is huge and new.

“We’ve got a lot of things at our disposal,” Casey said. “There’s a lot we can do.”

In the basement, there’s an even larger kitchen that will be used for catering, takeout and mail-order.

But there’s the issue of staffing.

A four-seat private room is wallpapered in navy-and-gold houndstooth and outfitted with soft seating of brilliant navy blue chairs around a low table. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“It’s been difficult finding 30-something cooks, so there’s been a lot of fast-tracking going on, a lot of excitement to get this place open and it’s a been a challenge to get everyone trained,” Casey said. “But it’s going well. I’ve ended up with about 20 people that I’ve worked with in the past and everyone is excited.”

English’s plan has always been lunch and dinner daily, an all-day bar and weekend brunch, and that’s not changed. It just can’t happen yet.

“We will aggressively expand full dinner hours as we get more staff,” he said.

“But we’re keenly aware everyone is expecting us to have it right from the beginning, so we’re starting with this limited menu to be sure we are.”

So, nearly a year and half after making the call, it must feel good to be at the finish line, right?

Ha, says English:

“We’re at another starting point. It’s like we’re on a run, finally at the top of a hill, look ahead and realize there’s another hill in front of us.”

Restaurant Iris, 4550 Poplar Ave.; 901-590-2828. For the foreseeable future, the schedule is lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday; brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; dinner 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the bar open starting Friday with the bar menu coming Oct. 9, from open to close and until 9 p.m. after Sunday brunch.