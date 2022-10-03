HCSO: Shooting over dog dispute results in attempted murder charge

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reported last week that a Mooresburg man struck a neighbor in the head with a handgun and attempted to shoot the neighbor during an argument over dogs at large.

The victim told the HCSO he avoided being shot by “knocking the firearm away”.

Ronad Eugene “Porky” Goff Jr., 50, 517 Dean Road, Mooresburg, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The victim told HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks that on Set. 29 around 10:43 p.m. he heard seven or eight gunshots in the area of his residence. He drove down his driveway to the road and pulled up to the driver side door of a vehicle driven by Goff.

“Ronald stated he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs,” Shanks stated in his report. “(The victim) then told Ronald if he kept his dogs up and on his property he could avoid these problems. (The victim) stated Ronald got angry and told (the victim) ‘I will kill anybody who tells me what to do. I won’t have a dog I have to keep up’.”

Bullet hole in the sun visor

Shanks reported that the victim stated he told Goff there was no reason to threaten to shoot someone over a dog, at which time Goff replied, “Boy, you don’t know who you are messing with.

“After Ronald made that statement he grabbed (the victim) by the left arm and pulled him closer, and then pulled a pistol and struck (the victim) in the side of the head and fired shots at his victim,” Shanks stated in his report. “(The victim) was not struck by the bullet due to him knocking the gun away.”

Shanks said he observed a cut on the victim’s hand that he claimed was caused by knocking the gun away. Shanks said there was also a bullet hole in the driver’s side sun visor of the victim’s vehicle, and the spent cartridge was located on the roof of the vehicle.

Goff was arrested Saturday evening at his home and was held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.

Wanted at the time of his arrest

At the time of his Oct. 1 arrest Goff was also wanted in connection with an aug. 15 incident in which he allegedly almost hit the patrol car driven by HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins head on.

Hutchins stated in his report that on around 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 15 he observed a black Hyundai Sonata driven by Goff driving recklessly on Shepards Chapel Road.

“The vehicle was in my lane of travel and almost hit me head on,” Hutchins stated in his report. “The vehicle then swerved to miss my patrol car, which caused his tires to slide.

i observed there was a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be holding on to the headliner who appeared to be screaming.”

Hutchins said he had to swerve into the grass to avoid a wreck, and by the time he got turned around the Hyundai was gone. Hutchins later responded to a domestic call where he spoke to a woman who said she was the passenger in the vehicle and Goff was the driver.

Goff was additionally charged with felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and speeding.