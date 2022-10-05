ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Video shows spectators run to street takeover near Compton as money thrown in the air

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air.

The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.

A minor crash was also caught on camera. Nobody appeared to be hurt.

Other street takeovers were also reported in South Los Angeles and Gardena late Sunday night into Monday.

Comments / 0

 

