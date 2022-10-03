ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla sinks as the EV maker's 3rd-quarter deliveries notch a new record but fall short of expectations

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T00x2_0iJxotFQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2R30_0iJxotFQ00
Elon Musk at the opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant in Germany in March.

Getty Images Europe

  • Tesla shares dropped nearly 9% Monday after the EV maker's Q3 report on deliveries missed analyst expectations.
  • Deliveries of 343,830 marked a new record but also fell short of an estimate of roughly 358,000 vehicles.
  • The company cited logistics issues for the production and delivery gap of 22,093 vehicles.

Tesla shares slid to their lowest price in more than two months Monday after the electric vehicle maker posted quarterly deliveries that missed expectations even as they set a record.

Shares dropped 8.6% to close the session at $242.40, the lowest finish since July 18.

Tesla on Sunday said it produced 365,923 vehicles and delivered 343,830 in the third quarter. The deliveries marked a new record but were below the nearly 358,000 vehicles expected in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The company cited delivery issues for the production and delivery gap of 22,093 vehicles.

"As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," said Tesla. It said an increase in cars in transit at the end of the reporting period will be delivered after they arrive at their destination.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also addressed the delivery situation in a question posed to him on Twitter.

"Smoothing out crazy end of quarter delivery wave to reduce expedite costs & relieve stress on Tesla team. Aiming for steadier deliveries intra-quarter," Musk wrote in a Sunday tweet .

"While the reasoning (in the PR) from Tesla makes sense on paper, the Street will not be convinced and lingering worries about demand issues will persist until we hear around year-end unit guidance on Tesla's conference call October 19th," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a Sunday note.

Ives said it views the deliveries report as "more of a logistical speed bump" rather than the start of a softer delivery trajectory into the fourth quarter of 2023. "We believe the unit set-up into 4Q is very robust and could approach massive numbers that are in the 475k+ range," Ives wrote.

Reuters reported late last week that Tesla has set an ambitious target to produce about 495,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year. The report cited internal company plans reviewed by Reuters. The two vehicle models account for roughly 95% of Tesla's output.

Tesla shares year-to-date have lost about 25% in part as large-cap tech stocks broadly have sunk into a bear market as the Federal Reserve pushes up interest rates. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite has fallen by 31% in 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Related
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Manufacturing#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Getty Images Europe
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
CELEBRITIES
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

81K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy