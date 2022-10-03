Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League

All the latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool face Rangers on Tuesday night in a Champions League Group A match at Anfield and we can bring you the latest team news.

Jurgen Klopp will be trying to ensure his team capitalise on their late winner against Ajax on matchday two to put themselves in control of their destiny with victory against the Scottish Premiership team in a tough group.

Liverpool Team News

After another disappointing performance in the Premier League, Klopp could make changes to his starting XI.

Joe Gomez , Ibrahima Konate , James Milner , Arthur Melo , Harvey Elliott , Diogo Jota , Luis Diaz , and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping to earn a place in the lineup after missing out at the weekend.

Arthur Melo will be hoping for his first start in a Liverpool shirt. IMAGO / Insidefoto

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are getting closer to a return but that may not come in time for the visit of Rangers. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined with hamstring injuries until the end of October.

Rangers Team News

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander are all set to miss the match through injury.

Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies looks set to start at Anfield for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team after his move in the summer.

