Overturned 18-wheeler blocks East Freeway for hours
All lanes of I-10 East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway are back open after an overturned 18-wheeler forced an hours-long closure during the Monday morning commute. The incident had lanes blocked since at least 4 a.m. But that wasn't the only issue that slowed down drivers.
An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 the East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway has had all lanes blocked since just after 4 a.m.A crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Broadway caused major backups even after it cleared. Stay safe on the roads, Houston.
You'll want to avoid this if you can.
