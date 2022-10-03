ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks East Freeway for hours

 2 days ago

All lanes of I-10 East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway are back open after an overturned 18-wheeler forced an hours-long closure during the Monday morning commute.

The incident had lanes blocked since at least 4 a.m.

But that wasn't the only issue that slowed down drivers.

An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 the East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway has had all lanes blocked since just after 4 a.m.

A crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Broadway caused major backups even after it cleared.

Stay safe on the roads, Houston.

You'll want to avoid this if you can.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

