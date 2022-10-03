Overturned 18-wheeler blocks East Freeway for hours

All lanes of I-10 East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway are back open after an overturned 18-wheeler forced an hours-long closure during the Monday morning commute.

The incident had lanes blocked since at least 4 a.m.

But that wasn't the only issue that slowed down drivers.

An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 the East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway has had all lanes blocked since just after 4 a.m.

A crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Broadway caused major backups even after it cleared.

Stay safe on the roads, Houston.

You'll want to avoid this if you can.

------

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.