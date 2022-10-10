Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on Apple products: Offers to expect on AirPods, Watch and iPhone

What’s that? A second Amazon Prime Day event ? You read that right, your eyes really aren’t deceiving you. For the first time in Prime Day history, Amazon is indeed having a second sales bonanza, three months after its last one, and it’s all kicking off next week.

Following months of rumours, Amazon has confirmed its big shopping event, officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be taking place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October.

As always, it will be one of the best times to secure a bargain on a new TV , kitchen appliance , laptop , games console and peripheral or a new Amazon Echo smart speaker , but more importantly – if you’re on this page at least – a new Apple device.

The last Prime Day sale event took place in July 2022, and we saw everything from the Apple Watch series 7 , the latest M1 iMac and AirTag to the AirPods pro , AirPods max and Beats fit pro go on sale.

To help you navigate the mammoth sale, IndyBest’s resident deal hunters will be on hand to dig out the really good deals from the rubbish ones, finding the top deals and discounts on the iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of the year, current early bird deals and what offers you can expect during the two-day shopping bonanza.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

Prime Day will officially kick off on Tuesday 11 October and end at 23:59pm on Wednesday 12 October. In July, early Prime Day deals began dropping a few days before the main event, so we’re expecting to see a few early deals pop up this October as well. We’ve rounded up a few below.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. The event is officially titled the “Prime Early Access Sale”, making it even clearer this year that this is a shopping event reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers . Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually, but you can get a free 30-day trial if you have yet to join Prime, or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

If you took advantage of the free trial during the summer Prime Day event this year, you won’t be able to get another free trial during the sale event this month. If you aren’t already a Prime member, you can register for an account or get a free trial through Amazon Prime’s main landing page .

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals for the October 2022 event

The Apple deals during the Prime Day event in July weren’t as good as the deals in 2021, so we’re hoping for something a bit more appetising this October.

We always see Apple’s AirPods go on sale each year, and with a new second-generation AirPods pro out, we’re expecting an even bigger discount on the first-generation AirPods pro this time round, as well as discounts on the third-generation AirPods , without active noise cancellation.

There’s also a good chance the Apple Watch series 7 (currently £379, Amazon.co.uk ) will go on sale again this October, with a new Apple Watch ultra , Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE having recently launched.

Will the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 pro go on sale? There’s always a possibility, but we think it’s very unlikely, seeing as both handsets have only just been released. There was only one iPhone 13 mini deal in the summer, and we didn’t see any discounts on the iPhone 12 or 12 pro during the July Prime Day event, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled, nonetheless.

Best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

As the countdown to Prime Day kicks off, Amazon has already dropped some early Apple discounts ahead of the big day itself. If you can’t wait for Prime Day to start shopping, here are the best early bird deals to shop now.

Apple AirPods pro, 1st generation: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

The 1st-gen AirPods pro, which have been superseded by the 2nd-gen AirPods pro released last month, have been discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer has knocked £50 off the asking price, giving you active noise cancellation for even less. In our review of the earbuds , our tester described them as “a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods, they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different-sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our reviewer added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. They also come with Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging case.

Apple MacBook pro, 14in, M1 Pro, 2021, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage: Was £1,899, now £1,729, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new MacBook pro, Amazon has currently discounted the 2021 model with the M1 Pro chip by a sizeable £170. “Apple’s MacBook pro is a radical update, from the slick, classy design to the rethought keyboard and eye-poppingly brilliant display,” our tester said in their review . “What we want is a laptop that does everything at speed, without delay, has strong battery life and an immersive display. The 2021 MacBook pro does all of the above with aplomb, better than any laptop we’ve used before, from any manufacturer. It is a country mile ahead of the competition.”

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 256GB, wifi: Was £849, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Apple’s 2021 iPad pro is currently on sale at Amazon. It’s one of the best tablets around, outperforming most laptops in the spec department. It’s powered by the same M1 chip found in the MacBook pro, there’s a liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID, and some new rear- and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device . “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Apple Watch series 6 with GPS and cellular, 44mm silver stainless steel case, silver Milanese loop: Was £749, now £586.26, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to up your fitness game, the 2020 Apple Watch series 6 with the stainless steel casing has more than £160 off. It boasts a 44mm always-on display, an ECG and blood-oxygen monitor, as well as a glorious swim-proof design. This model also has both GPS and cellular, so you’ll be able to make calls, text from your wrist and get directions without having to take your iPhone out. Our technology critic David Phelan said in his review : “The series 6 has everything going for it,” and it’s especially good for those “interested in wellness features”.

The best Apple deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day event in the UK

In July, the best Prime Day Apple deals could be found on the AirPods pro, so if you were hunting down some new earbuds, it was the best time to get some. The first-generation Apple AirPods pro with the magsafe charging case was reduced from £239 to £179, saving you a whopping £60.

You could also save nearly £20 on a pack of four Apple AirTags, with the retailer taking the price down from £99 to £80.15. This was the first time we’d ever seen the AirTag discounted on Amazon, so hopefully we’ll see the same again this month.

The Apple Watch series 7 was on sale during the July Prime Day event, with the retailer reducing it by a modest £40. Now that a new watch is out, we expect this saving to be even larger.

How to get the best Apple deals this Prime Day

There’s only one place you need to be this Prime Day if you want to get the best Apple deals, and that’s sitting yourself down in front of this page. Bookmark it now, as we’ll be updating it in the lead-up to the event. It will be your one-stop shop for all the best iPad deals , AirPods deals and more.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon reportedly changes prices 2.5 million times a day, including the RRP. The worst thing that could happen is thinking you’ve found a good Prime Day deal, only to realise the discount wasn’t as great as Amazon made it out to be, so make sure to check competitor prices elsewhere.

