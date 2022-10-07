Events and happenings: The Week of Oct. 8

Lockheed Martin provides grant funding for critical veteran repairs in Cobb

Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta received a grant for five to eight critical repairs for veterans in Cobb County from Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Past repairs include roofs, HVAC systems and accessibility features for aging and disabilities such as ramps, grab bars and accessible showers.

“Lockheed Martin has been a longtime and dedicated partner, allowing us to improve the quality of life for many Veterans in our community,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Habitat and support our Veterans,” said Rod McLean, Lockheed Martin Vice President for Air Mobility and Maritime Missions and General Manager of the Marietta site. "These brave men and women have served our nation honorably and deserve a safe and comfortable home with the appropriate accessibility features.”

For more information, visit habitatnwma.org .

Marietta Adapted Games returns for second year

The second annual Marietta Adapted Games will be Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at the Marietta High School Track.

The event, sponsored by the Marietta Rotary Club, provides students with disabilities opportunities to engage in non-competitive events with their peers while being supported and encouraged by parents, students, teachers and community members. A rain date is Oct. 14.

“What these games bring is a chance for these students to celebrate what makes them different in an environment that is perfectly tailored to them,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera, “We are so excited for the community to come out to see these students compete and cheer them on.”

Each class of student-athletes will rotate through event stations to enjoy a fun-filled day.

Students will participate in adapted versions of the 100-yard dash, shot put, bowling, cornhole and other games.

Rotary club members and others will serve as volunteers and grill up hot dogs for the students.

Atlanta Braves host Papa Johns Pizza Party for Green Acres Elementary School

The Atlanta Braves welcomed Green Acres Elementary School in Smyrna into their Hank Aaron All-Star Schooll program on Oct. 7 with a pizza party from Papa Johns, the official pizza of the Atlanta Braves.

The event also included music and games for teachers, students and staff. Green Acres is the team's first adopted school within the Cobb County School District.

Each season since 2019, the Atlanta Braves have adopted an Atlanta Public School as part of their Hank Aaron All-Star School program to help meet the school’s most crucial needs, including teacher and classroom support, facility improvements and student engagement.

Attending the event were Ashley Mize, Principal of Green Acres; Danielle Bedasse, Atlanta Braves Senior Director of Community Affairs and Atlanta Braves Foundation Executive Director; Felicia Wagner, Executive Director of the Cobb Schools Foundation; Jennifer Garner, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability for Papa Johns; and John Floresta, Chief Strategy & Accountability Officer for the Cobb County School District.

Green Acres was established in 1966 and serves approximately 600 students in SNPK to fifth grade. For the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, Green Acres was recognized as a Title I Reward School.

Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club honors Bobby Mello

The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club at it’s September meeting honored member Bobby Mello with a flag flown over the National Capitol in celebration of his citizenship.

Mello was sworn in on April 1, 2022. He credits the staff of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson for guiding him through the two-year process. A native of Bermuda, Mello has lived and worked in this country and Bermuda for 36 years. He has been an active member of Kiwanis for years in both countries.

Veterans Connections

Veterans, age 55-plus, can join other veterans each month for an informal get-together, camaraderie and special guest presentations.

This month's upcoming events are:

Oct. 11 at 10 a.m., Carl Bell of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation will speak at the Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna.Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., Michelle Joyner of Wellstar Hospice will speak t the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., Judge Brendan Murphy will speak at the West Cobb Senior Center.Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., Judge Murphy will speak at the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., will be the Women Veterans Connection, for all ages, at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta.Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. a representative from the VA Claims Clinic will speak at the Senior Wellness Center.

For more information, contact Mike Nichols at 770-528-1448 or mike.nichols@cobbcounty.org or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services/veteran-outreach .

Come to the barking lot for free adoptions

Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, will have free adoptions every Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their pet trailer.

No appointment is needed. The October pet adoption special has also begun. All dogs and cats over 25 pounds are $20 all month.

Jennie T. Anderson Theater to have Pippin

The Jennie T. Anderson Theater, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, will have the hit musical Pippin, presented by the Lyric Theatre, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6.

The ensemble cast tells the story of Pippin, a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. To prove his loyalty to his distracted father, King Charles, Pippin goes to war. But when the Leading Player convinces the prince to fight tyranny, Pippin kills Charles and takes over the throne.

For tickets and more information, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/shows/pippin/ .

Experience the magic of Wizarding Weekend Year 5

Young witches and wizards, ages 6-13, are invited to the Wizarding Weekend on Oct. 29 at The Art Place - Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

Tickets are $50 per student. Participants can choose to attend either the 2 to 4 p.m. session or the 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. session. Each session will have four rotating dragon groups - Chinese Fireballs, Welsh Greens, Hungarian Horntails and Norweigan Ridgebacks.

The event is expected to sell out, so register early at https://bit.ly/3ygPT0R .

Delicious benefit for Livesafe Resources

The 'Que and Brew Fundraiser for Livesafe Resources will be Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.

The event is a BBQ competition and beer sampling party. Entry is free. Tastings cost $15 for BBQ and $25 for beer. Food tasters will get to vote on their favorites.

There will also be a cornhole completion and TVs, so one doesn't miss any football games.

There is a limited amount of tasting tickets available. These can be purchased at the event or in advance at www.livesaferesources.org/event/ .

Think Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This year, more than 250,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

The good news is that when breast cancer is detected early, it can be treated more successfully, increasing the chances of survival.

It is important to know the signs and symptoms of what could potentially be breast cancer. To help with this, National Breast Cancer Foundation has identified three steps to take to be proactive about one's breast health and help increase chances of detecting breast cancer early.

To learn the signs of breast cancer, visit https://breastcancernow.org/information-support/check-your-breasts/learn-signs-breast-cancer .

For free educational ebooks on breast cancer, visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/educational-guides/ .

Spooktacular Chase 8K/5K is Oct. 22

The Spooktacular Chase 8K/5K is an annual event to help raise funds to support Vision Rehabilitation Services of Georgia, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving those who are blind or visually impared so that they may live independently.

The race through downtown Powder Springs and teh Silver Comet Trail will be Oct. 22 at 8 a.m.

Each registration includes a free Brunch with Bib, a Spooktacular Chase T-shirt, a Finisher Medal, a personal fundraising page and awards for the largest team of 10-plus, Most funds raised by an individual and Most funds raised by a team.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.spooktacularchase.com/ .

The Market at Powder Springs extended

The Market at Powder Springs, 4455 Marietta Street in Powder Springs, has added two more dates to its 2022 run, keeping its 1st and 3rd Thursday schedule going through October.

The market, open from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature vendors, food trucks and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/themarketatpowdersprings .

Powder Springs 2022 Parade and Tree Lighting is Dec. 2

Powder Springs will have its Parade and Tree Lighting on Dec. 2.

The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. with the tree lighting immediately after. There will be complimentary photos with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate.

There will also be a Reindeer Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Trail running from Dec. 3 to Jan. 5.

For more information, visit cityofpowdersprings.org .

Discover how to make Cobb County Government and Cobb County Schools your customer

Cobb County Government, in partnership with the Cobb County School District, will host the annual How to do Business with Cobb seminar on Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

Space is limited. To RSVP, email Kimberly.Jorgensen@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-3317.

Cobb Law Library to host traffic tickets talk

The Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on traffic tickets on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Attorney Sylvia Goldman will focus on what happens after a ticket is issued, including points for various violations, entering a plea and the court process.

Registration is required for this free program. To register, call the Cobb Law Library at 770-528-1884.

Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this seminar.

This is the sixth legal literacy program hosted by the Cobb Law Library this year. Video-recordings of some prior programs are available on Cobb County Government’s YouTube channel.

The Law Library is located on the Fourth Floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta. It is open to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It exists to serve the community’s legal-research needs, but its staff members are not attorneys and do not give legal advice.

Packets of forms for some family-law situations including divorce, legitimation and name change are available for purchase in the Law Library. Packets range in price from $1-$15. The forms with instructions are also available online at cobbcounty.org/courts/superior-court/administration/forms .

The Law Library has computers available for legal research. It also has self-help books available on a variety of common legal needs, such as drafting a simple will, the divorce process, and landlord and tenant rights.

For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/law-library .

No library or county employee can provide legal advice or help individuals fill out forms. For legal advice, contact the Cobb Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service at 770-424-2947 or the Cobb office of Atlanta Legal Aid at 770-528-2565.

Marietta History Center to host Fright Night

The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host Fright Night at the Museum on Oct.7-8 and Oct. 15.

The evening will start with a lantern led tour around Marietta. Afterwards, participants can do an investigation alongside a trained paranormal investigator with equipment on the first and second floors of the Kennesaw House.

Mary Jarroush, Spiritual Psychic and Medium, will join the investigations to help communicate with the “other side.”

There are a limited number of investigation items available for use during the tours. If participants have their own, they are encouraged to bring them. Cost is $120 per person.

Register at https://bit.ly/3RjM29W .

18th Annual Veterans Day Parade is Nov. 11

Registration is available for the community to participate in the City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s 18th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on Marietta Square.

As in prior years, the parade will begin at the Roswell Street Baptist Church and march up towards the Square and back down Lawrence Street.

Register at https://cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/veterans_day_parade . The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

2nd Annual Pie Eating Contest is Oct. 15

In the grand tradition of fall festivals, the City of Marietta's Annual HarvestFest will present the 2nd Annual Pie Eating Contest on Oct. 15.

Pie Bar of Marietta will be supplying 8-inch round pumpkin pies as well as the Grand Prize and 1st through 3rd place prizes for each age category. The event will be 11:30 a.m. and noon prior to Halloween Happenings in front of the stage in Glover Park on Marietta Square.

Registration is free, but participants must be aged 6 or older. Registration is available online until Oct. 7.

For more information, contact the Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department at specialevents@mariettaga.gov or 770-794-5601.

Fall Festival of Fun is Oct. 22

The Fall Festival of Fun 2022, presented by Cobb PARKS, will be Oct. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.

Participants can wear their Halloween costume and drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while experiencing princesses, dinosaurs, dueling pirates and more throughout the park. Every child will receive a goodie bag from the candy fairies. No need to bring a bag.

Participants are asked to stay in their cars and buckled up. The event is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/3dPQtf7 .

For more information, call 770-528-8800 or visit the Cobb PARKS at https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks .

18th Annual Fun in the Park Photo Contest

While enjoying Cobb parks and facilities, be sure to bring a camera and capture the memories of nature, wildlife and anything else that shows why one enjoys spending time at the park.

Participants can enter up to 10 of their best photos through Nov. 3 in the 18th Annual Fun in the Park Photo Contest. The contest is open to all photographers.

For rules, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/programs/fun-park-photo-contest .

Sewell Mill Creek Erosion

Sewell Mill Creek runs through East Cobb Park and crosses into Fullers Park.

A portion of the stream bank at East Cobb Park was restored earlier this year, where the creek crosses under Lower Roswell Road. Rainstorms in the spring caused considerable erosion to the stream bank in that area.

The bank was pulled back and Flexamat was installed over the bank to provide stabilization. Flexamat consists of small concrete blocks locked together and embedded into high-strength geogrid. Grass was planted over the Flexamat for an easily maintained natural look.

Similarly, the area of the stream bank west of the pedestrian bridge that leads from East Cobb Park to Fullers Park has eroded. Cobb PARKS will soon begin to stabilize that portion of the stream bank, also using Flexamat. This will prevent further deterioration of the stream bank and help beautify the area's natural landscape.

Local swimmer attempts second MEGAswim

On Sept. 9, just two days before the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Cobb resident Jim Whitcomb, a frequent swimmer at Mountain View Aquatic Center, attempted his second “MEGAswim.”

Last year, Whitcomb swam 11 miles, and this year he swam 13.1 miles to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. T2T supports the military, first responders and their families.

Whitcomb's family, friends, Mountain View staff and regulars were there to cheer him on. He has raised more than $20,000 for the cause.

Those interested in donating can visit https://dogood.t2t.org/campaign/swim2help-tunnel2towers/c395900 .

Dresses and suits needed for formal dance

Do you have formal, semi-formal or fun party attire that you no longer wear?

Each year, the Therapeutics Services unit of Cobb PARKS hosts a formal dance for individuals in the Therapeutic Recreation Program. The program would love to assist its participants in finding attire to dance the night away.

They are looking for dresses and suits to build a dance closet. Donations to the closet can be brought to the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell Street in Smyrna, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Debbie Parrish at Debra.Parrish@cobbcounty.org .

Turn in your old meds on take-back day

Keep Cobb Beautiful is helping residents safely dispose of old, expired and unneeded medications on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can gather the prescription drugs that they don't use or need and bring them to these the following locations:

Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw.C. Freeman Pool Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road NW in Smyrna.

For a list of accepted and not accepted items, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/medication-take-back .

Fundraiser benefitting families of the fallen

Residents can support the families of the two fallen Sheriff's Deputies by taking part in a fishing derby on Oct. 29 at the Blockhouse Launch Ramp at Lake Allatoona, 164 Sandtown Road SE in Cartersville.

For more information, contact Jon Warrick at 678-761-2208 or Kevin Schlais at 678-910-5170. Donations for the families will be accepted at the ramp.

Save the date for Mistletoe Market

The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta will have this year's Mistletoe Market from Nov. 10-12 at the Cobb Civic Center, Larry Bell Recreational Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.

Hours are Nov. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jlcm.org .

New date for Gambrill's Great Pumpkin Day is Oct. 15

The fourth annual Pumpkin Day at Still Family Farm, 5682 Macland Road in Powder Springs, has changed to Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a Johnny popper, a kiddie climb, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a five-acre zinnia flower maze, face painting, pump duck races and food.

Take $2 off admission with a donation of boy's clothes - t-shirts, shorts, sweatpants and hoodie sweatshirts; lint rollers; and tennis shoes - both boys and girls. All items will be donated to SafePath.

For more information, visit https://www.stillfamilyfarm.com/ .

New date for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is Oct. 29

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, presented by the Cobb County Domestic Violence Force, has changed to Oct. 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Swift Cantrell Park, 3140 Old Highway 41 in Kennesaw.

The event, the International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence, is in partnership with the Kennesaw Police Department and the Kennesaw Public Safety Foundation.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-2022-tickets-336776947917 or email sirpa.vigdorov@cobbcounty.org .

Drizzle into this water art contest

Middle school students are invited to enter the Cobb County Water System and the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority 13th Annual waterSmart waterArt Calendar Contest.

Students in grades 6-8 enrolled in Cobb County and City of Marietta School Districts can submit a piece of 2-D art that answers the question, “How is water important to me?” The entry should also include 50-words explaining how the artwork depicts the theme. Winning entries will be posted online and included in the 2023 waterSmart calendar.

The deadline for submissions Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/water/education/schools/school-contests or email michael.kahle@cobbcounty.org .

Free Hearing Screenings

The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Free Hearing Screenings on Oct. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Hearing problems can negatively affect every area of one's life. Participants can find out if they have hearing loss with this free screening.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Medicare 101

The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Medicare 101 on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Medicare can be very confusing. Participants can learn about new plans and benefits that will be available for 2023. The event is presented by Georgia Medicare 101.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Disaster Preparedness

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Disaster Preparedness on Oct. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Don’t be caught off guard. Participants can learn how older adults and individuals with disabilities can prepare their homes, pets and themselves for emergency situations.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Diabetes Management, Education and Nutrition

The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Diabetes Management, Education and Nutrition on Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This class is designed to give people an opportunity to ask questions, be engaged and learn together in a friendly environment. The class on Nov. 15 will end the session with a fun cooking class. The event is presented by Cobb RSVP volunteer, a retired Nurse Practitioner and certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist.

Cost is $8. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Lunch and Learn: Understanding Senior Living

The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Lunch and Learn: Understanding Senior Living on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What is the meaning of senior living? It ranges from independent living to 24-hour care. Participants can join this informative luncheon and learn what they need to know about the options available to them or someone they love. The event is sponsored by Winnwood Retirement Community.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Managing Required Minimum Distributions

The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Managing Required Minimum Distributions on Oct. 12.

Required minimum distributions are minimum amounts that a retirement plan account owner must withdraw each year when they turn 72. Participants can learn how to avoid being penalized and taxed excessively on required minimum distributions. The event is presented by Edward Jones.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

All About Libby

The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have All About Libby on Oct. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

What is Libby? Libby is a free app where one can borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks and magazines from the public library. Seniors can stream titles with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. All one needs to get started is a library card. Participants should bring their smartphone or tablet. The event is presented by the Mountain View Regional Library.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .