Gov. Lamont announces $21 million in supplemental federal funding for home heating assistance

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont announced $21 million in emergency supplemental funding for the state's energy assistance program.

Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro are highlighting the passage of a federal appropriations package containing $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The funding will provide about $21 million in additional funding for Connecticut’s program to help ensure that the state’s residents are able to safely heat their homes this winter.

Lawmakers were joined by Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford at the Community Action Agency in New Haven to make the announcement.

Comments / 6

ThatGuy1234
4d ago

Where is the assistance for "middle class"??? Democrats keep up these handouts to low-income with no regard to hard working American citizens in the state. They do not care... more handouts to make them more dependent on them and to secure votes. why don't they put that 21 million toward getting low-income better paying jobs and fostering a thriving local economy? Lamont, Murphy, and Blumenthal are all millionaires off of the backs of CT residents, it's time for them to go!!

Reply(1)
7
Translator
4d ago

Anything to give away more of the middle classes tax payer money!

Reply
6
