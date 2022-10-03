Gov. Lamont announces $21 million in supplemental federal funding for home heating assistance

Gov. Ned Lamont announced $21 million in emergency supplemental funding for the state's energy assistance program.

Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro are highlighting the passage of a federal appropriations package containing $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The funding will provide about $21 million in additional funding for Connecticut’s program to help ensure that the state’s residents are able to safely heat their homes this winter.

Lawmakers were joined by Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford at the Community Action Agency in New Haven to make the announcement.