Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

A man was shot during an attempted carjacking at a gas station early Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

A 46-year-old man was shot around 1 a.m. while sitting in his car at a Citgo gas station in the 200-block of N. Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said three men pulled up in a dark sedan and approached the victim with guns and demanded his vehicle.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the dark car pull up alongside the victim's vehicle, boxing it in, before three people exit the dark-colored car.

At least one of the suspects was caught on camera appearing to draw a firearm. ABC7 Chicago froze the video before shots were fired.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

Chicago police said the suspects shot the victim after he refused to turn over his car. He was hit in the groin and thigh.

CFD paramedics rushed the victim to Stroger hospital, where he's listed in good condition.

No one was in custody later Monday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

There was a series of armed robberies after the Near West Side incident, and while police have not linked them at this point, they all
follow a similar pattern .

