Top 17 waiver wire pickup targets for Week 5 of fantasy football: Nyheim Hines and Corey Davis are high-value players this week

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVdEf_0iJoNUY500
Corey Davis celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

AP Photo/David Richard

  • With Week 5 on the horizon, it's time to work the waiver wire in your fantasy football league.
  • We go position by position in the NFL, with the top 17 waiver targets heading into next weekend.
  • Nyheim Hines, Corey Davis, and George Pickens are all critical targets heading into next week
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po3dW_0iJoNUY500
Melvin Gordon makes a run against the Las Vegas Raiders.

AP Photo/David Becker

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 74.1%

Week 4 stats: 8 rushing yards, 1 lost fumble — -1.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Starting running back Javonte Williams went down with an injury on Sunday and is now out for the season. While Melvin Gordon had a tough day — he was benched after fumbling for the fourth time in four games — the Broncos might not have a better option at filling in at running back.

Mike Boone, RB, Denver Broncos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBzDB_0iJoNUY500
Mike Boone makes a run against the Minnesota Vikings.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.1%

Week 4 stats: 20 rushing yards, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards — 3.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Javonte Williams out and Melvin Gordon bit by the fumble bug, eventually, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided it was time for Mike Boone to get some playing time at running back. Gordon (74.1% rostered) is probably still the better man to have out of the Denver backfield, but it's entirely possible that Hackett just gets tired of Gordon giving up the ball and gives Boone a shot at the top job.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEiPO_0iJoNUY500
Nyheim Hines makes a move against the Kansas City Chiefs.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 60.2%

Week 4 stats: 0 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 3 receiving yards — 2.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Nyheim Hines didn't impress with his numbers against the Titans on Sunday, but after Jonathan Taylor left the game due to an ankle injury, Hines suddenly could have a big role in the Colts offense come next weekend.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kxrnz_0iJoNUY500
Raheem Mostert looks to run against the Cincinnati Bengals.

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 53.3%

Week 4 stats: 69 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 12 receiving yards — 10.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Chase Edmonds is rostered in 83.8% of ESPN fantasy leagues, while his teammate Raheem Mostert is rostered in just over half. This discrepancy comes despite the fact that Mostert has gotten more carries than Edmonds in the Dolphins' past three games. Both Edmonds and Mostert are rosterable, and chances are this is one of the last weeks you'll be able to find Mostert available at a discount.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOrPx_0iJoNUY500
Kenneth Gainwell celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 18.9%

Week 4 stats: 19 rushing yards, 1 touchdown — 8.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kenneth Gainwell isn't a fantasy starter just yet, but he does look like the second man in the Eagles backfield as things stand. Given that starter Miles Sanders has missed several games in each of the past two years, Gainwell is looking like a solid roster stash if you have the room for him. The Eagles offensive line is playing extremely well, and whoever is running behind them is likely to produce.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlD6g_0iJoNUY500
Josh Reynolds reels in a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks.

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 8%

Week 4 stats: 7 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Detroit Lions offense is putting up more points per game than any team in the NFL, and given the way their defense is playing, they're going to keep that pace. Josh Reynolds has emerged as a key weapon for the Lions the past two weeks, with 13 catches for 177 yards and a score.

Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddtMe_0iJoNUY500
Jamal Agnew fights for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.1%

Week 4 stats: 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 21 fantasy points

One thing to know: Sunday was Jamal Agnew's most productive game by far, and it's obviously tough to count on a player to come through with two touchdowns week-in and week-out, but if you're looking to add a bit of boom-or-bust upside to your roster, Agnew is a solid pick, especially with a matchup against the Texans set for next week.

Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
Corey Davis celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

AP Photo/David Richard

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 6.9%

Week 4 stats: 5 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Jets offense has proven more fruitful in fantasy than one might have thought heading into the season. Corey Davis has scored at least 13 fantasy points in three of his four games thus far, and with quarterback Zach Wilson back under center for New York, the Jets should be airing the ball out a bit more in the coming weeks.

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APZvf_0iJoNUY500
George Pickens warms up ahead of a game against the New York Jets.

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 37.7%

Week 4 stats: 6 receptions, 102 receiving yards — 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Four of the six receptions George Pickens had on Sunday came after the Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky at halftime in favor of Kenny Pickett. If Pittsburgh decides to stick with Pickett moving forward, it could be a boon for Pickens' fantasy value.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTdT7_0iJoNUY500
Michael Gallup celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 46.4%

Week 4 stats: 2 receptions, 24 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 10.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Michael Gallup returned to the field on Sunday for his first game of the season, and immediately scored a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys. Gallup is more talented than most receivers you'll find on the waiver wire at this point in the season, and with Dak Prescott set to return from injury at some point in the coming weeks, Gallup presents plenty of upside going forward this year.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Frv1_0iJoNUY500
Alec Pierce lines up before a snap against the Houston Texans.

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 7.6%

Week 4 stats: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards — 12 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce has seen his share of targets go up with every game he's played with the Colts. While he's yet to find the end zone this season, this could be a chance to snag an up-and-coming player before a breakout game makes him a hot commodity in fantasy.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvmpB_0iJoNUY500
Mo Alie-Cox celebrates after a catch against the Tennessee Titans.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.9%

Week 4 stats: 6 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 26.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Mo Alie-Cox had been pretty quiet through three weeks, but he broke out for a two-touchdown game on Sunday. Next week, the Colts head to Denver to face a Broncos team that has been pretty friendly to fantasy tight ends so far in this young season.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pB9Ak_0iJoNUY500
Will Dissly catches a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.6%

Week 4 stats: 4 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 13.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Will Dissly has scored a touchdown in three of his four games so far this season. He's clearly getting looks in the Seahawks red zone package, and as Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense continues to get better, he could find himself in the end zone a lot more.

Streaming defense: Philadelphia Eagles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06URzs_0iJoNUY500
Fletcher Cox celebrates recovering a fumble against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 57.2%

Week 4 stats: 1 interception, 4 fumble recoveries, 4 sacks, 15 points allowed — 17 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Philadelphia Eagles have been the top scoring defense in fantasy for two straight weeks, but somehow they are still only rostered in just over half of ESPN leagues. That should change this week.

Streaming defense: Carolina Panthers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcfQX_0iJoNUY500
Brian Burns forces a fumble against the Arizona Cardinals.

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 9.3%

Week 4 stats: 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 1 sack, 26 points against — 9 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Carolina Panthers offense has looked pretty bad on the field, but their defense has now scored a touchdown in two straight games. Next week, they'll face a San Francisco team that is traveling West-to-East on a short week. The 49ers offense hasn't exactly looked great to start with, regardless of who has been playing quarterback.

Streaming defense: Minnesota Vikings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGhyB_0iJoNUY500
Andy Dalton is sacked during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 20.8%

Week 4 stats: 2 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, 25 points against — 6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Minnesota Vikings have been up and down as a fantasy defense this year. But next week, they play the Chicago Bears. Marking that one as an "up" week feels like a pretty safe bet.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byv6J_0iJoNUY500
Zach Wilson looks to throw against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 9.2%

Week 4 stats: 252 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 15 rushing yards — 18.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: I don't trust Zach Wilson to win a lot of NFL games just yet, but he could be a valuable player in fantasy. Rookie receiver Garrett Wilson was looking like a potential fantasy stud with Joe Flacco throwing to him, and the Jets offense should only improve from here.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbkAT_0iJoNUY500
Kenny Pickett celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 4%

Week 4 stats: 120 passing yards, 3 interceptions, 15 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns — 12.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Steelers put their faith in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in Sunday's game against the Jets, benching Mitch Trubisky at halftime. While Pickett likely isn't better than your current starter, the Steelers' group of receivers is strong enough that Pickett could wind up putting up some big numbers if he is allowed to sling it a bit. For players in keeper or dynasty leagues, now is a great time to jump on a potential future stud if you have room to stash him on your roster.

Read the original article on Insider

