Courthouse transactions 10-3-22
Marriages
Zachary Hess Dawson to Marissa Erin Mann-Bennett
Nathan Wayne Hinkle to Lesley Nacole Howard
Benjamin Clark Reed to Donna Louise Smith
Charles Edward Snyder to Marjorie Kay Woodin
Fiduciaries
Roger D. Bevins Jr. was named administrator of the estate of Roger Dale Bevins Sr.
Land transactions
Lisbeth L. Cherrington, trustee of the Cherrington West Virginia personal residence trust, to Herbert A. Trucksess III and Susan M. Trucksess, lot/unit 33, Howard’s Creek Phase Two Neighborhood, Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District
Delon Robert Peck III to Sandra A. Janniro, 0.5 acre, Meadow Bluff District
Cathy Riffe Jones to The Abbot Family Trust, under declaration of trust dated Sept. 16, 2014, 0.97 acre, Lewisburg Corporation
Kendra Brooke Webb Irrevocable Living Trust, Terry L. Webb, trustee, to My Ruby Slippers LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, 0.268 acre, Williamsburg District
Curtis Walkup and Pamela K. Walkup to Michael R. Hunter and Pamela L. Hunter, two tracts, Meadow Bluff District
Shotz Shooting Sports Supplies LLC, Frank E. Holland, member, to Frank E. Holland, lot 8 and 9, Edgewood Addition to the town of White Sulphur Springs, White Sulphur Corporation
Jennifer A. Hamilton and Douglas E. Hamilton to Tina M. O’Neill, 3.345 acres, Lewisburg District
Patricia Ayn Ford to Randall Clark Byrom and Marcia C. Byrom, 22,149 sq. ft., Lewisburg District
Scott D. Clark and Elizabeth Noel Clark to Patrick C. Reidy and Kathryn F. Isaacson, 41.42 acres, White Sulphur District
Sandra S. Hicks Tharp to Kurt McArdle, two parcels, Meadow Bluff District
Gardens at Blackbird Village LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to 4 Kids LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, 7.90 acres, Lewisburg Corporation
Joseph K. Terry Sr. to Tarisa Jade Whitt, 0.87 acre, White Sulphur District
Kevin Bowes to Kevin Bowes and Wilma L. Bowes, lot 13, Wildwood Subdivision, Lewisburg Corporation
Richard M. Pitts and Sheila A. Pitts to Greg Elkins and Tracie Elkins, 0.547 acre, Meadow Bluff District
Daniel W. Tatgenhorst and Mandy L. Tatgenhorst to Jennifer Banton Knisely and Michael S. Knisely, 1 acre, Springdale Estates, Lewisburg District
Leo Vernon Fogus and Marsha W. Fogus to Jennifer Leigh White, 13, 179 sq. ft., White Sulphur Corporation
Barry A. Hedrick and Drema K. Hedrick to Justin A. Hedrick and Alexandria L. Hedrick, 2 properties, Frankford District
Tiffany Lynn Smith Revocable Trust, Tiffany Lynn Smith, trustee, and Tiffany Lynn Smith, individually, to Jessica J. Gillilan, lot 144 plus 35’ X 60’ strip, Alderson Corporation
Lisa C. George by Martha T. Hilton, her attorney-in-fact, to Malinda Jane Hetrick, 1.63 acres, Lewisburg District
Dixie E. Smith to Aung Win and May Soe, 12,289 sq. ft., Lewisburg Corporation
Eric Garrett and Shannon Garrett to Phillip May Properties LLC, 1 acre, Meadow Bluff District
Stewart Lee Cales, Connie Sue Crowe et al., to Jordan S. Dameron, 0.48 acre, Meadow Bluff District
Ruth M. White to Carrie A. Harman, 16,505 sq. ft., Meadow Bluff District
Darrell Richard Hamrick to Mary Kathryn Brown, 6 tracts (8 total parcels), Blue Sulphur District
The K Group LLC, , a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to Lindsey McClintic, unit no. 20, White Gate Village, White Sulphur Corporation
Icky Land Company LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to Better Land Company, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, 88.46 acres surface, Meadow Bluff District
