Lewisburg, WV

Courthouse transactions 10-3-22

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
Marriages

Zachary Hess Dawson to Marissa Erin Mann-Bennett

Nathan Wayne Hinkle to Lesley Nacole Howard

Benjamin Clark Reed to Donna Louise Smith

Charles Edward Snyder to Marjorie Kay Woodin

Fiduciaries

Roger D. Bevins Jr. was named administrator of the estate of Roger Dale Bevins Sr.

Land transactions

Lisbeth L. Cherrington, trustee of the Cherrington West Virginia personal residence trust, to Herbert A. Trucksess III and Susan M. Trucksess, lot/unit 33, Howard’s Creek Phase Two Neighborhood, Greenbrier Sporting Club, White Sulphur District

Delon Robert Peck III to Sandra A. Janniro, 0.5 acre, Meadow Bluff District

Cathy Riffe Jones to The Abbot Family Trust, under declaration of trust dated Sept. 16, 2014, 0.97 acre, Lewisburg Corporation

Kendra Brooke Webb Irrevocable Living Trust, Terry L. Webb, trustee, to My Ruby Slippers LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, 0.268 acre, Williamsburg District

Curtis Walkup and Pamela K. Walkup to Michael R. Hunter and Pamela L. Hunter, two tracts, Meadow Bluff District

Shotz Shooting Sports Supplies LLC, Frank E. Holland, member, to Frank E. Holland, lot 8 and 9, Edgewood Addition to the town of White Sulphur Springs, White Sulphur Corporation

Jennifer A. Hamilton and Douglas E. Hamilton to Tina M. O’Neill, 3.345 acres, Lewisburg District

Patricia Ayn Ford to Randall Clark Byrom and Marcia C. Byrom, 22,149 sq. ft., Lewisburg District

Scott D. Clark and Elizabeth Noel Clark to Patrick C. Reidy and Kathryn F. Isaacson, 41.42 acres, White Sulphur District

Sandra S. Hicks Tharp to Kurt McArdle, two parcels, Meadow Bluff District

Gardens at Blackbird Village LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to 4 Kids LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, 7.90 acres, Lewisburg Corporation

Joseph K. Terry Sr. to Tarisa Jade Whitt, 0.87 acre, White Sulphur District

Kevin Bowes to Kevin Bowes and Wilma L. Bowes, lot 13, Wildwood Subdivision, Lewisburg Corporation

Richard M. Pitts and Sheila A. Pitts to Greg Elkins and Tracie Elkins, 0.547 acre, Meadow Bluff District

Daniel W. Tatgenhorst and Mandy L. Tatgenhorst to Jennifer Banton Knisely and Michael S. Knisely, 1 acre, Springdale Estates, Lewisburg District

Leo Vernon Fogus and Marsha W. Fogus to Jennifer Leigh White, 13, 179 sq. ft., White Sulphur Corporation

Barry A. Hedrick and Drema K. Hedrick to Justin A. Hedrick and Alexandria L. Hedrick, 2 properties, Frankford District

Tiffany Lynn Smith Revocable Trust, Tiffany Lynn Smith, trustee, and Tiffany Lynn Smith, individually, to Jessica J. Gillilan, lot 144 plus 35’ X 60’ strip, Alderson Corporation

Lisa C. George by Martha T. Hilton, her attorney-in-fact, to Malinda Jane Hetrick, 1.63 acres, Lewisburg District

Dixie E. Smith to Aung Win and May Soe, 12,289 sq. ft., Lewisburg Corporation

Eric Garrett and Shannon Garrett to Phillip May Properties LLC, 1 acre, Meadow Bluff District

Stewart Lee Cales, Connie Sue Crowe et al., to Jordan S. Dameron, 0.48 acre, Meadow Bluff District

Ruth M. White to Carrie A. Harman, 16,505 sq. ft., Meadow Bluff District

Darrell Richard Hamrick to Mary Kathryn Brown, 6 tracts (8 total parcels), Blue Sulphur District

The K Group LLC, , a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to Lindsey McClintic, unit no. 20, White Gate Village, White Sulphur Corporation

Icky Land Company LLC, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, to Better Land Company, a West Virginia Limited Liability Company, 88.46 acres surface, Meadow Bluff District

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
