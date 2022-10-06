ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best last-minute holiday ideas for October

By Mary Novakovich
 6 days ago

October is the time to bask in late sun in southern Europe, where temperatures are still hovering in the low 20Cs. Or stay closer to home and enjoy the mellow autumn weather in Britain, perhaps staying in a cosy pub with rooms or coastal cottage. Wherever you choose to have a holiday in October, these ideas will surely stir some inspiration.

Crete

You can enjoy the sun-warmed waters of the Mediterranean well into October, and you’ll have them within walking distance if you stay at Villa Sfakaki, about 10km from Rethymno on Crete’s northern coast. Booked through Oliver’s Travels , the villa is set in a village of the same name and has three bedrooms, a pool and plenty of sea views, including from the covered dining terrace. Look out for sea turtles on Sfakaki Beach, and there’s a regular bus service that takes you into Rethymno if you want to explore further. Sleeping six, it costs £1,280 for seven nights from 15 October. Flights are extra.

Spain

Now that the intense heat of the summer has faded, the idea of a walking holiday in Andalusia becomes infinitely more appealing. Inntravel has a seven-night self-guided walking holiday based in a friendly guesthouse in the “white village” of Grazalema, where you have the choice of daily walks in and around Grazalema Natural Park. Choose easy or more challenging walks through the mountains, valleys and cork forests, and you’ll have a hire car if you want to get to know the wider region. Seven nights start at £610pp and including accommodation, breakfast, two dinners, three picnics and car hire. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

Sicily

Base yourself in the countryside at Torre Marabino and you’ll have some of eastern Sicily’s loveliest baroque towns within an easy drive. Don’t miss the chance to visit Modica, Ragusa and Scicli while staying at this friendly boutique hotel surrounded by farmland near the village of Ispica. Chill out by the pool after dining on the hotel’s organic produce from its own farm. Sunvil has knocked 10 per cent off a week’s stay Torre Marabino, which costs from £873pp including flights, car hire and breakfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vruw_0iJmPHxg00

Northumberland

Blast away the cobwebs with long walks along crescent-shaped Beadnell Beach, part of Northumberland’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It’s only a short walk from the pretty fishing village of Beadnell, where you’ll find the sturdy stone Sanctuary Cottage. It’s just the place for cosy evenings in front of the wood-burning fireplace. Inside are three bedrooms (two doubles and a bunk room), a large flagstone country kitchen-diner and an enclosed garden that’s perfect for up to two dogs. Booked through Cottages in Northumberland , it’s available for seven nights from 29 October for £810.

Lanzarote

Lanzarote’s lunar landscapes make this Canary Island one of the most starkly beautiful. Take a tour of the Timanfaya National Park to get the full volcanic experience of the island. Classic Collection has a week’s B&B at the four-star Hotel Costa Calero, near Puerto del Carmen, which features four outdoor pools to go with its thalassotherapy spa and lush tropical gardens. Prices start at £779pp and include flights, private transfers and breakfast.

Devon

Surround yourself with the tranquil countryside of East Devon when you stay at the Linney. One of three cottages within a converted barn near Colyton, this property sleeps four in two bedrooms, and there’s a large living-dining area and a shared games room. Outside there’s an acre of lawn to relax in, and where up to two dogs can roam safely; and you’re only a short drive from the coast at Seaton. Helpful Holidays offers a week’s self-catering from 15 October costs £394, down from £601.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large atâ€¯ 101holidays.co.uk.

#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Pub#Britain#Terrace#Organic Produce#Travel Destinations#Rethymno On Crete
The Independent

The Independent

