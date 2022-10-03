Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect

Nassau County prosecutors say the boyfriend of the victim in the Brooklyn body dismemberment case is now a suspect.

Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday. Neighbors told News 12 that he was the boyfriend of 22-year-old dismemberment victim D'asia Johnson, whose body was found in two suitcases. In that courtroom, Nassau County prosecutors said Williams is a suspect in that case. Police have still not named an official suspect yet.

NYPD detectives are still seeking the public's help in identifying six people who they think could bring them closer to finding the killer of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson.

Police are looking for five women and one man who they believe could be witnesses as they have yet to make any arrests in the case.

On Sept. 21, neighbors called police about a foul smell in a building at 315 Linwood St. where Johnson lived. Police later discovered Johnson’s body chopped up inside of two suitcases.

Police are looking to question Johnson’s boyfriend. Neighbors tell News 12 they heard the two fighting often, but police say they haven’t talked to him yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.