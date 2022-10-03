ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Wake held for FDNY paramedic lieutenant fatally stabbed in Queens

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqt5E_0iJjsF5c00

Hundreds of first responders attended the wake for FDNY paramedic Lt. Alison Russo on Monday.

Russo, 61 of Huntington, was stabbed to death in what police call a random attack Thursday afternoon in Queens.

The suspect, Peter Zisopoulos, has been charged in the 9/11 first responder's death.

A wake was held for Russo Monday and will continue Tuesday at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack.

Russo was a 25-year veteran of the department. Those who worked with her say she made a lasting impression on everybody she worked with.

"Even as we celebrate her life, we're still trying to wrap our minds around the senseless act and this brutal act that caused us to lose one of our own, so this is an incredibly hard day, it's an incredible hard day for her family, for her station and for the entire fire department," says acting FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday morning at the Tilles Center in Brookville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Huntington, NY
City
Commack, NY
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#Paramedic#Lieutenant#Violent Crime#Fdny Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy