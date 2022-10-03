Wake held for FDNY paramedic lieutenant fatally stabbed in Queens

Hundreds of first responders attended the wake for FDNY paramedic Lt. Alison Russo on Monday.

Russo, 61 of Huntington, was stabbed to death in what police call a random attack Thursday afternoon in Queens.

The suspect, Peter Zisopoulos, has been charged in the 9/11 first responder's death.

A wake was held for Russo Monday and will continue Tuesday at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack.

Russo was a 25-year veteran of the department. Those who worked with her say she made a lasting impression on everybody she worked with.

"Even as we celebrate her life, we're still trying to wrap our minds around the senseless act and this brutal act that caused us to lose one of our own, so this is an incredibly hard day, it's an incredible hard day for her family, for her station and for the entire fire department," says acting FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday morning at the Tilles Center in Brookville.