Ronkonkoma, NY

Police release video of suspects wanted in Ronkonkoma catalytic converter theft

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police are asking the public’s help to identify two people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Ronkonkoma.

According to police, the pair stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence.

The incident happened on Sept. 19 around 5:45 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

As News 12 has reported, this year there are nearly three times as many thefts reported in Suffolk. There were 289 converters stolen last year and 819 stolen so far this year.

Meanwhile in Nassau County, catalytic converter thefts are up nearly 250% in Nassau so far this year.  There were 445 converters stolen in 2021 while 1,549 have been stolen so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.

