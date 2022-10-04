ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Don't dress as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

With the Halloween season fast approaching, ideas for what you might dress up as might already be circulating among friends. But, people are being warned against dressing up as the serial killer Jeffery Dahmer for the occasion.

Last week, Netflix released Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – a dramatised depiction of the infamous killer's life and gruesome crimes that has gone to number one on the streaming platform's viewing lists.

Dahmer was responsible for killing and dismembering 17 men and boys between the years of 1978 and 1991.

Due to the timing of the Netflix series and Dahmer’s increasingly high profile, there is concern that the killer will become the inspiration for Halloween costumes and on social media, some have voiced their worries about this happening.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Twitter user Nicole Murray wrote: “The constant lack of remorse for Dahmer’s victims on social media makes me believe many people are going dress as Jeffery Dahmer and his victims for Halloween and that is so sick.”

Murray was far from the only person to share this view, as another person urged: “White people do NOT dress up like Jefferey Dahmer for Halloween this year.”

Someone else tweeted: “If you’re thinking about dressing up as Jeff Dahmer for Halloween, don’t.

“Imagine your family member getting killed and tons of people dress up as the person who killed them.”

“Since it’s officially October I feel like people need to be reminded that serial killers are not Halloween costumes, no one wants to see your skinny blonde boyfriend dressed as Jeffery Dahmer.

“Real people were and still are affected. Victims' trauma is not your Halloween costume,” another wrote.

Last year, it was another Netflix show that dominated Halloween costumes after viral sensation Squid Game was released in September 2021.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Jeffrey Dahmer victim polaroid challenge horrifies TikTok

Netflix’s new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has opened up a stomach-churning trend on TikTok.Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has both broken records and sparked fierce controversy since its release last month, with many viewers accusing the biopic of being excessively gruesome and insensitive towards the murderer’s victims.Dahmer strangled and dismembered 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with police finding horrifying polaroid shots of their bodies around his home.And whilst many of us find it hard enough to watch depictions of Dahmer’s crimes, some social media users have relished looking up the real-life images.Sign...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Mother fears that watching Hocus Pocus 2 could 'unleash hell'

The much anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 has hit screens after three decades in the making – but one Texas mum has expressed concerns it could "unleash hell" through the TV.Jamie Gooch was glad to see the back of the Sanderson sisters in the classic 1993 Halloween flick featuring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. But since the sequel's release, Gooch has turned to Facebook to advise people against watching it, describing it as being "based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”Gooch told KWTX of the film, released on Disney+ on 30 September: "A worst-case scenario is: you...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Enjoy the irony and nostalgia in Netflix’s first Blockbuster series trailer

There’s something deliciously ironic about Netflix, the online video giant that killed off Blockbuster, making an original TV comedy about the once-dominant rental chain — and at a time when, for most of us, the prospect of trekking to a video store to buy a physical copy of the latest hot new release is the stuff of ancient history. But that’s the thing, too, with Blockbuster (the Netflix series, that is); the very concept is so retro, that there’s also a sweet kind of nostalgia pervading the new trailer that just dropped for this 10-episode series coming on November 3.
TV SERIES
Indy100

The world's most notorious serial killers all share the same four star signs

An astrology TikToker went viral after highlighting the four zodiac star signs that the most sinister serial killers share.Lauren Elaine Skirvin took to her platform to share a list of the notorious murderers whose sun signs fall under Virgo, Sagittarius, Gemini, or Pisces."For those of you that don't believe in astrology, how can you explain how there [are] only four signs included in this long list? That's wild," she said."The next craziest part is that there is one sign from each element. For fire signs, it's Sagittarius; for air signs, it's Gemini; for water signs, it's Pisces. And for earth...
NETFLIX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Indy100

Reddit just realized that Jerry Seinfeld’s TV apartment defies the laws of science

An explosive Reddit discovery has left Seinfeld lovers feeling slightly stunned.If you’re a devout fan of the beloved sitcom, you’re pretty well aware of the layout of Jerry’s New York City abode, with a well-sized kitchen off to the left as you enter through the main door.But according to one Reddit user, the iconic Upper West Side apartment couldn’t exist by the governing laws of science. And we have to say, we think they’re right.Let’s unpack this: It appears Jerry’s kitchen intersects with what should be part of the building’s lengthy hallway.Either the kitchen or the hallway can exist at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Made 'Velma' Character Indian

Mindy Kaling is opening up about her decision to reimagine the character of Velma in her upcoming Scooby-Doo spinoff series. Kaling, 43, voices the titular character in her new series Velma, of which she is also the executive producer. In a new conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Never Have I Ever creator discussed why she decided to make Velma Indian this time around.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Halloween Costume#Film Star
Indy100

Neighbour's brutally sarcastic letter to birthday boy divides the internet

Birthdays are a cause for celebration, especially if you've reached a significant milestone such as an 18th or 21st - however one neighbour clearly disagreed after sending an angry letter to one boy on his 21st birthday.Typed out on a piece of paper, the letter that has since been shared on The Bell Tower Times' Facebook page shows that the neighbour didn't hold back in their fury at a party the boy had lasting until midnight, branding the birthday boy a "disrespectful human being."The letter began with "Congratulations!" but went downhill from there as it then read: "To the parents:...
INTERNET
Indy100

Hideous Tinder rejection to single mother gets reaction it deserves

Tinder isn’t generally known for hosting the most tactful or tasteful exchanges, but one man’s lengthy response to a single mother has hit a whole new level of offensiveness.A screenshot shared to social media on Monday offers a glimpse of a text conversation between the two strangers, beginning with his declaration that he doesn’t think they’d be a good match.“Out of curiosity, which part made you determine that?” the woman asked, according to the grab.His brazenly misogynistic reply sent Reddit reeling, with the post racking up more than 27,000 likes and 4,300 comments in just two days.Sign up for our...
INTERNET
Indy100

Viral clip claims you can make $10k-a-week stripping in metaverse - here's the truth

Promoters of NFTs on TikTok are allegedly telling young men that they can make over $10,000 a week pretending to be female strippers in the metaverse.However, it appears to just be an eye-catching way to promote their NFTs.In several posts on the platform from a promoter group, people were shown footage of luxurious sports cars and wads of cash, supposedly made through pole dancing in virtual reality.One video, in particular, highlighted this and has accrued more than 5.9 million views at the time of writing."This is your sign to fake being a girl and start stripping in the metaverse," the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Twitch star gets evicted from home while streaming live

A Twitch streamer was left shocked after her livestream was interrupted as her family got evicted from their home.Sam Seum, who has more than 80,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform, left her stream abruptly on Wednesday (5 October) and looked concerned while talking to somebody off-camera before simply saying, “I have to go, sorry.”She immediately closed out her stream without providing information on what was happening, but it was a cause for concern.Soon after, Seum took to her Twitter to give her concerned viewers and community an update, saying that she and her family “ have nowhere to go.”“My pride...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

People are just discovering 'amazing' truth about C-sections

Having a caesarean section is sometimes wrongly labelled as the "easy option" - but in reality, it is actually a major abdominal surgery to go through, as one obstetrical nurse proved after creating an insightful viral video about the process.TikToker Tina (@mamma_nurse) used a helpful prop of various different coloured felts stacked on top of each other to demonstrate the different layers surgeons have to cut through to retrieve the baby from the mother's uterus.(And there are a lot of layers, to the surprise of some people).Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTo begin with, the skin above the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Indy100

Trolls calling Prada's Charli D'Amelio campaign 'embarrassing' and 'cursed'

Trolls have gone after Prada for choosing TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio to be a part of their campaign, calling the images "embarrassing" and "cursed."The high-end brand is not a stranger to promoting its clothing with various celebrities and recognisable stars.But this time, the images they shared on the brand's social media seem to have caused social media to go ablaze.Their "Linea Rossa" Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which is influenced by technical sportswear and streamlined silhouttes, stars D'Amelio, with the brand sharing the image of her in their designer clothing. She can be seen donning a black sleeveless crop top with a...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

5 of the most bizarre moments from Kanye West's interview with Tucker Carlson

Kanye West has given an all-encompassing and often bizarre interview with Fox News, and it’s really quite something.The rapper appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and spoke for an hour about a wide range of subjects. The 45-year-old addressed everything from Kim K to Lizzo and his infamous “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts during a wide-ranging chat.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are the 5 most bizarre moments.Saying his life was ‘threatened’ after wearing ‘white lives matter’ T-shirts Tucker Carlson Kanye West Interview FULL...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Right-wing pundits can't cope that Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian

It’s been officially confirmed that Velma from the Scooby-Doo cartoons is a lesbian, and right-wing pundits are taking the whole thing really badly. Velma’s sexuality has been ambiguous for decades of the series’ existence, but a new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Has confirmed what many fans and people behind the series knew all along. A clip from the new Amazon Prime Video series features first meeting with her crush, the character Coco Diablo, and she’s smitten at first sight. There's an easter egg for fans to discover too. If you type “Velma” into Google, confetti and LGBTQ flags appear on the...
MOVIES
Indy100

This is why TJ Miller will never work with Ryan Reynolds again

Actor and comedian TJ Miller revealed that he wouldn't work with Ryan Reynolds again before opening up about a "weird moment" they had on the set of Deadpool.Miller, who starred as Wade Wilson's (played by Reynolds) best friend Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, is not reprising the role for the upcoming third film.And in a recent interview on the Adam Carolla Show, he shared his feelings towards Reynolds and said he believes the star "hates" him. Miller began by saying it was good that Reynolds' "handsome face" was covered up in Deadpool because it meant that viewers wouldn't...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This is the video that will play before the world ends

CNN apparently has a secret tape that will play once the world ends. CNN founder Ted Turner has reportedly said that the 24-hour news channel won’t stop broadcasting “until the world ends”. He’s quoted in Jalopnik as saying: “We'll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event. “We'll play the National Anthem only one time, on the first of June [the day CNN launched], and when the end of the world comes, we'll play Nearer My God To Thee before we sign off.”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
WORLD
Indy100

What are 'bucket bunnies, linemen and linewives' as niche TikTok community goes viral

A niche community on TikTok, using terms such as lineman, linewives and bucket bunnies, has garnered popularity on the platform – but what do they even mean? The mainstream attention grew amid Hurricane Ian when linemen travelled to Florida to restore power, with TikTokers taking to the app to share the Tinder profiles of the workers. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe three terms have since taken over the platform – and some people are completely lost.Let's start with a Lineman... Linemen and women generally work on outdoor installations and are the people who fix the electric wires...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Woman baffled after Grubhub driver 'ate her taco' in viral TikTok

A woman was left confused after waiting for her food delivery for an hour, only to be told the delivery driver and their partner had eaten it.In a TikTok video, user @ihitrockbottom explained how the bizarre incident unfolded as they read out the message exchange they had with a driver for food delivery service Grubhub.The first message saw the TikToker politely ask the driver where they were and what their ETA was going to be.In the clip, they explained: “So I was waiting for my Taco Bell for around an hour and I was like, ‘where is it?’, so I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy