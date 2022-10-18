ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season.

Stranger Things Halloween Pop-up at Beercade Headquarters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCR0J_0iJgVcWB00
photo from Headquarters Beercade

114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville

It’s that time of year again! HAWKINS ARCADE RETURNS OCTOBER 6. Nashville’s Stranger Things Halloween pop up is back with all your favorite photo-ops and a new installation from Season 4! Stay tuned for more info. To book a reservation or large party, email hadley@machinehospitality.com.

Find more information here.

BeetleBar Pop-up at Dream Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2ZRt_0iJgVcWB00
photo from Dream Nashville

210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

Something strange and unusual is coming to Dream Nashville’s Parlour Bar beginning Thursday, September 22. The popular downtown bar is paying homage to the cult-classic 1988 film Beetlejuice by Tim Burton with its Halloween-themed pop-up, BeetleBar.

The menu will feature signature cocktails and bites that are reminiscent of popular scenes from the movie, including items such as Beetle Juice (Grey Goose La Poire, lime, pineapple, ginger and cotton candy), Knock Three Times (Lunazul tequila, ginger, lime and blood orange), Lydia’s Squid Ink Pasta (carrot butter, heirloom carrots, arugula, beemster) and Adam’s Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Find more information here.

Hocus Pocus Inspired Bar at Holston House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMpKZ_0iJgVcWB00
photo from Holston House

118 7th Avenue North, Nashville

Calling all Hocus Pocus fans, Holston House is transforming Bar TENN into a Hocus Pocus immersive experience September 21st through Halloween night.

Find more information here.

The post 3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

