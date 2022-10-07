Read full article on original website
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free airline tickets to tempt tourists back, following the pandemic travel slump, reports say
Visitor numbers to the city-state have plummeted as a result of the government's strict COVID-19 travel restrictions, which have now been loosened.
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After over two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday, the...
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
This brilliant pink diamond sold for about $60 million
A stunning pink diamond has sold for nearly $60 million, more than twice the expected price.
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles -- and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning.
New Zealand struggles with backlog of 36,000 international tourists visa applications
New Zealand is struggling under a backlog of 36,000 international tourist visa applications, leaving some holidaymakers unable to take long-awaited trips. The country’s application is currently advising travellers from non-visa waiver countries not to book holidays until their visa is approved. “Due to the large number of applications received...
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to...
South Korea accidentally hit its own base with missile while warning the North
The South Korean military accidentally hit its own Air Force base during a joint exercise it was conducting with the U.S. The incident did not result in any casualties, although it left a lot of civilians in the area worried. Tensions between North and South Korea have always run rife...
In highly unusual move, North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.
Democratic senator says 'there's got to be consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
North Korea blames the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier for latest tensions
North Korea warned that the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a "considerably huge negative splash" in regional security.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Heading overseas? Here’s why travel advisories about COVID-19 aren’t being updated
The CDC says it has stopped updating COVID-19 travel advisories for other countries because the agency’s ability to asses the risk to international travelers is “limited” by lack of reporting.
Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen
It's hard to tell from his serious demeanor, but Akky International Corp. Chief Executive Hideyuki Abe can barely contain his excitement. Foreign tourists are coming back, those money-laden visitors from abroad who used to flock into his colorful store in Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district, cluttered with watches and souvenirs like samurai swords and toy cats with bobbing heads.
