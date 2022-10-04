Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger

A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.

51-year-old Adela Santana-Mullooly was hit while riding her bike on Watts Valley Road near Bull Run Lane.

Officers say 47-year-old Johnson Chang was driving around a curve in the road when he veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Santana.

On Monday, Fresno State released a statement, saying in part, "In addition to being a long-time, valued colleague in the Anthropology Department at Fresno State, Dr. Santana-Mullooly was an avid cyclist and a vibrant presence. Our thoughts are with Adela's step-daughter, step-son, son and twin boys as well as her husband."

Santana was also a beloved teacher at Clovis Community College.

The school's president says it was a hard day on campus for both students and staff.

"She just had an amazing positive spirit, students were just drawn to her and she made it such a special place in her classroom and on campus," says Dr. Lori Bennett.

Psychological services are available for students and staff members at Clovis Community College.

Fresno State says they are focused on supporting those whose lives were touched by Santana-Mullooly as they grieve her untimely loss.