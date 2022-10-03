ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

WATCH MONDAY ON ABC7: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

By JOSH DUBOW via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0iJMwELK00 The play-calling head coaches get lots of the attention around the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers .

You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Monday at 5 p.m. on ABC7
.

But the success that Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have had as coaches in Los Angeles and San Francisco has had as much to do with the play of their defenses.

Those performances have made the coordinators of the two units among the more prominent candidates for head coaching jobs soon with the Rams' Raheem Morris looking for a second shot at a full-time job and the Niners' DeMeco Ryans looking for his first.

But before the coaching carousel starts up again there are more immediate focuses with the two coordinators and teams vying for NFC West supremacy heading into Monday night's showdown between the Rams (2-1) and 49ers (1-2).

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

For Ryans, the challenge will be devising a defense to slow down Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

"Those guys are always in sync and they're always on the same page, which makes it tough as a defense to defend those guys because they're so good, they're so precise at what they do that they make it a really tough challenge," he said.

RELATED: Rams visit 49ers in latest installment of fierce rivalry

For Morris, the challenge will be dealing with the diverse run game from Shanahan that can turn the smallest of mistakes into a game-changing play.

"The mental stamina it takes to get those things done, that's the type of game it is," Morris said. "That's what I mean by it's Niner week. All of those things matter, all those things will be in play."

Ryans has made a rapid rise up the coaching ranks following a stellar, 10-year career as a linebacker in the NFL. He has risen from a quality control coach in San Francisco in 2017 to inside linebackers coach the following year to defensive coordinator the past two.

His ability to design a defense, motivate and teach his players, and know the right moments to make a call has helped San Francisco rank in the top five the past two seasons in yards per play allowed (4.94) and points per game allowed (20.1).

Niners linebackers coach Johnny Holland, Ryans' position coach in Houston his first five seasons, saw this coming.

"I knew immediately after about a month being around him that he was going to be a special player and got some special talents as a leader," Holland said. "It's not a big surprise what he's doing. He's such a sharp guy, a leader and a lot of energy and understands people. So the sky's the limit for him. He's going to do very well and eventually he's going to be a head coach."

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers lose LT Trent Williams to high ankle sprain on game-turning play

Ryans has devised a defense that has made life difficult on Stafford and the Rams and might have been good enough to get to the Super Bowl last season had Jaquiski Tartt held onto an interception.

With a fearsome pass rush led by Nick Bosa that is able to get pressure without blitzing, the Niners made life difficult for Los Angeles last season.

"They're really complete," Stafford said. "They do a great job of affecting the quarterback in the pocket, do a great job of stopping the run, keeping a roof on the defense. Nobody's really gotten behind the safeties so they do a really nice job of that. Really well-rounded defense, super physical, really well big challenge for us."

Ryans had his first opportunity to interview for a head coaching job last offseason, but pulled out of consideration in Minnesota to remain in San Francisco.

Morris was also a candidate for that job as he hopes to one day get a second chance after a failed three-year run in Tampa Bay from 2009-11.

Morris got a shot as interim coach in Atlanta in 2020, but his work with the Rams as coordinator the past two years has raised his stock as he has helped get the most out of stars such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey to help Los Angeles win the Super Bowl last season.

Shanahan, who worked with Morris in Tampa Bay and Washington, said the way Morris moves his star players such as Donald, Ramsay and linebacker Bobby Wagner around makes life difficult on offenses.

"It's just switching people up, testing your rules, all that stuff, which is tough when they have those guys out there, how they mix it up," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Holland
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Niners
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams

With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sacramento

Protester subdued by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA -- A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester's complaint, which was made Tuesday. "I heard about it, but it is what it is," Wagner said at the Rams' training complex. "It's behind...
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Why Rams, not 49ers, are model for how to upgrade at QB

The arms race to find an elite quarterback might go hand-in-hand with winning in the NFL. In recent years, several teams have ditched quarterbacks that were deemed to be just fine in hopes of finding someone better. In 2021, the Rams moved on from Jared Goff when they traded for Matthew Stafford from the Lions. The 49ers took a different approach in trying to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, trading several draft picks, including three first-round picks, in order to move up in the draft and select an unproven Trey Lance.
NFL
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy