MLGW extends public comment period for power supply decision

After the deadline to submit public comments passed — and after weeks of requests for an extension — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will accept feedback on its power supply decision until the board votes.

On Sept. 1, MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young recommended that the utility sign a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

His recommendation signaled the beginning of a public comment period of at least 30 days.

Since then, people have requested more time to review the thousands of pages of bids, but board Chair Mitch Graves confirmed on Sept. 21 that there were no plans to grant that request.

Graves said the board vote “is likely to be sometime later this year.” MLGW is accepting comments at PowerSupply@mlgw.org and at board meetings until then.