ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW extends public comment period for power supply decision

By Keely Brewer
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdDlp_0iJIXxIa00

After the deadline to submit public comments passed — and after weeks of requests for an extension — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will accept feedback on its power supply decision until the board votes.

On Sept. 1, MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young recommended that the utility sign a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

His recommendation signaled the beginning of a public comment period of at least 30 days.

Since then, people have requested more time to review the thousands of pages of bids, but board Chair Mitch Graves confirmed on Sept. 21 that there were no plans to grant that request.

Graves said the board vote “is likely to be sometime later this year.” MLGW is accepting comments at PowerSupply@mlgw.org and at board meetings until then.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Munford moving forward with plans to operate its own trash pickup service

If everything goes as planned, Munford will be operating its own trash pickup service by Dec. 1 of next year. At a meeting held Monday night, the board voted to form its own trash service. Aldermen Jack Bomar, Lonnie Glass, Sue Arthur, Ray Deneka and Deborah Reed voted yes. Alderman Glenn Turner abstained.
MUNFORD, TN
WREG

West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Industry
lakelandcurrents.com

Canada Woods Neighborhood Paving Underway

Ask any resident in Canada Woods Neighborhood and they will tell you it’s been far too long the entrance of their neighborhood (located off Canada at Saskatoon Lane) has been deteriorating. If you don’t live there, then perhaps you noticed while driving in to visit Zadie Kuehl Park in previous years. According to Commissioner Wesley Wright, there has been little to no paving budget for Lakeland until 2015 so the city is still trying to catch up. More about that history can be read here.
LAKELAND, TN
Chalkbeat

MSCS board delays start of superintendent search

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board has delayed the start of its search for a new superintendent to replace Joris Ray, so that its newest members can get up to speed on the process.The board initially planned to discuss the search during its monthly committee meetings Tuesday. But newly appointed board Chair Althea Greene said she decided to push the conversation off for several weeks. During that time, Greene said, she will...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water undergoes decision-making on its energy source and current CEO and President J.T. Young plans to resign in the coming days, Mayor Jim Strickland has plans for the future. Strickland recommended the appointment of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Supply#Electricity Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Mlgw#Memphis Light#Powersupply Mlgw Org
WREG

Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Verizon customers experience issues calling 911

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Office of Emergency Management tweeted that Verizon customers are having trouble making 911 calls. Verizon informed FOX13 that they are working on the problem. The issue is also occurring in other parts of Tennessee, according to Verizon. if you are having issues dialing 911,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two people […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis firefighter under investigation for hostile Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An internal investigation is underway by the Memphis Fire Department after a hostile social media post was made by one of the department’s firefighters. The investigation began after firefighter Steven Chillis made a post on his personal Facebook page. Chillis posted that he was watching...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
MEMPHIS, TN
TechCrunch

Why a Memphis VC is betting $52M on startups selling to complex orgs

The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm was started in 2020 by Ben Walker, Ryan Clinton and Andrew McMahon — three individuals who each know a thing or two about complicated entities that need better tech solutions from their time working in government orgs. Walker and Clinton met at West Point before being deployed to Iraq together, while McMahon’s background includes time spent with the General Services Administration.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy