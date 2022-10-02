Read full article on original website
HALSEY, Neb. — One of the things Halsey’s known for is the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. The lodge and cabins are a total loss. Video at the site was not allowed, but the fire manager at the forest said there's nothing left but a chimney to the buildings affected.
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales) (KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) The following is a Facebook post from the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands:. A wildfire is happening at Bessey Ranger District right now....
THEDFORD, Neb. — Fires in the Halsey area are the latest setback to ranchers who have already been battling drought. Conditions are rough for ranchers, not just on cattle and grazing lands but Extension Educator TL Meyer said she’s concerned about the human toll on ranchers. “Sandhillers are...
BLAINE COUNTY, Neb. — The memorial service for the firefighter who died while responding to a wildfire will be held Friday. The Blaine County Sheriff told NTV News that Mike Moody died of a heart attack, while battling the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Sunday. "Mike succumbed to a...
