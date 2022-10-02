ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Teen accused of stabbing father to death at Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Lincoln on Monday. The Lincoln Police Department said Sallie Gilmer, 15, was arrested for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for stabbing her father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer, at an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: October 4, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war. - McLean selected as next dean of UNL’s Agricultural Research Division.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
NebraskaTV

NDA reports two additional cases of HPAI in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced two more confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Christina Houghtelling inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. — It was a special weekend for Cambridge native Christina Houghtelling as she was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. "Just to have an honor come up with your name associated with it, looking around at everyone here, is just really cool to be a part of," said Houghtelling. "It's surreal."
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
NebraskaTV

Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors

KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy