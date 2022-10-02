Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
WPFO
'It was not flying weather:' Investigation launched into what caused Arundel plane crash
ARUNDEL (WGME) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane crash that killed two well-known businessmen in Arundel Wednesday. Federal investigators from the NTSB are on the scene in a heavily wooded area near Route 1. The FAA says the Beechcraft A36 single-engine plane was on a...
WPFO
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
WPFO
Bail set at $5,000 cash for Saco woman accused of taking kids, setting off AMBER alert
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Saco mother accused of taking her own children and setting off an AMBER alert this week is now barred from seeing her kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco appeared before a judge Friday in Biddeford. She's accused of taking her two children from a home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
WPFO
Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts
ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
WPFO
Family wants answers following recent death at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME)-- It's been over a week since a woman was found dead inside a Sanford motel. Since then, the case has gained a lot of attention online. One Facebook group has 1,600 members and counting. "She was funny. She liked to play jokes on people. She was beautiful," sister...
WPFO
Sugar Houses open up for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia visiting his farm to sample their apple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Friends, family gather to remember life of woman found dead in Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) – Neighbors in Sanford came together Thursday night to search for comfort and answers in the wake of the death of a woman. Thirty-five-year-old Elizabeth Lafortune was found dead in a Sanford motel room more than a week ago. Her friends and family say "Liz" was the...
WPFO
Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
WPFO
Preble Street partners with landlords to help find permanent housing for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A pandemic-era program, used in part to pay for people experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels, is on pause. Where they may go now, or in the next few months, is uncertain. MaineHousing recently announced no new or renewed applications for emergency rental assistance would be accepted...
WPFO
Blues for Bucks raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of York County
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Sanford boy battling brain cancer named honorary football captain
SANFORD (WGME) – There was an amazing show of support in Sanford Thursday night, as a boy fighting brain cancer was named honorary captain of the football team. Twelve-year-old Chace Fromwiller was diagnosed with DIPG brain cancer, which is a very aggressive tumor. He's been traveling back and forth...
WPFO
Boys high school soccer: Windham Eagles vs. Cheverus Stags
Cheverus hosted Windham in a boys high school soccer matchup on Wednesday. The Windham Eagles won 4-0.
WPFO
Mainers honored in Jay for part in Boston Tea Party
JAY (WGME) -- People gathered in the town of Jay Thursday to honor Mainers who took part in the Boston Tea Party. The town of Jay says it partnered with the "Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum" and "Revolution 250" to place commemorative markers at the graves of James Starr and Jonathan Parker.
Comments / 0