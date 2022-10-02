ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, NH
Accidents
State
New Hampshire State
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Crime & Safety
WPFO

Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts

ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Family wants answers following recent death at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME)-- It's been over a week since a woman was found dead inside a Sanford motel. Since then, the case has gained a lot of attention online. One Facebook group has 1,600 members and counting. "She was funny. She liked to play jokes on people. She was beautiful," sister...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Sugar Houses open up for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia visiting his farm to sample their apple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple...
BUXTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Heading South#Traffic Accident
WPFO

Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WPFO

Blues for Bucks raises money for the Children's Advocacy Center of York County

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police departments are teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of York County for the Blues for Bucks fundraiser. According to the CAC, the program supports children and families involved in child abuse investigations. This includes conducting specialized child-friendly interviews, helping families meet with people involved in their case and connecting them with therapy, legal services, medical services and anything else they might need.
YORK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WPFO

Sanford boy battling brain cancer named honorary football captain

SANFORD (WGME) – There was an amazing show of support in Sanford Thursday night, as a boy fighting brain cancer was named honorary captain of the football team. Twelve-year-old Chace Fromwiller was diagnosed with DIPG brain cancer, which is a very aggressive tumor. He's been traveling back and forth...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Mainers honored in Jay for part in Boston Tea Party

JAY (WGME) -- People gathered in the town of Jay Thursday to honor Mainers who took part in the Boston Tea Party. The town of Jay says it partnered with the "Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum" and "Revolution 250" to place commemorative markers at the graves of James Starr and Jonathan Parker.
JAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy