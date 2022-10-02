Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate this season. With a record 15 of 16 games last week being within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games played so far, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5
A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has returned to practice for the first time since being injured in a car crash last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate Jones’ ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remained in the concussion protocol. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb is the Giants’ third option.
Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. A key player in Phil Snow’s defense, Chinn will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg heavily wrapped. The 24-year-old Chinn led all rookies in tackles in 2000 and is one of just three players in team history to have at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons. Chinn has started 35 of 37 games since joining the Panthers. The Panthers have signed safety Juston Burris from the practice squad to replace Chinn on the 53-man roster.
Kenny Pickett’s 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start marks the end of an unlikely rise. Pickett was an unheralded prospect coming out of high school and began his college career at the University of Pittsburgh buried on the depth chart. But he engineered an upset of then-unbeaten Miami, launching a college career that ended with the Steelers taking him in the first round of the 2022 draft. The team promoted Pickett to starter ahead of a visit to powerful Buffalo. Pickett says he’s not intimidated by the stage, saying the Steelers are embracing the underdog role.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5
Miami’s Teddy Bridgewater is a viable streaming candidate if you need one at quarterback. Bridgewater wasn’t afraid to throw deep while trailing last week (his 8.9-yard average depth of throw dominated the NFL average of 7.6), so Bridgewater is a high-upside option for needy streamers. There are some rookie running backs trending toward establishing a lead role. One such instance is in Houston with Dameon Pierce. Pierce has now played 62.7%, 60.7%, and 67.9% of the team’s snaps over the past three games after a 27.9% snap rate in Week 1. More important than the slight snap bump in Week 4 was the route rate.
Commanders’ Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. practiced with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot twice in an attempted robbery. The rookie running back returned to the practice field just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee. But neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut. The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot in the right leg. Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list.
Panthers’ Rhule struggles to find success as pressure mounts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule remains confident he can turn around the Carolina Panthers even as pressure mounts on the team’s third-year coach to win. Rhule is 11-26 so far in three seasons with the Panthers. At 1-3, the Panthers are off to another rocky start with their offense ranked last in the league despite the offseason addition of 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. The Panthers have lost 10 of their past 11 games going back to last season and are just 5-14 at home overall under Rhule. Panthers owner David Tepper preached patience in April and gave Rhule his “full support” despite coming off back-to-back five-win seasons.
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sang “Happy Birthday” to teammate Lewis Cine over Zoom with the rookie safety still in London recovering. Cine turned 23 on Wednesday. He suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg in Minnesota’s win over New Orleans on Sunday and had surgery on Tuesday. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes Cine will be back on the field next season. Cine was hurt while blocking on the punt return team. He played primarily on special teams.
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief. Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season and first with the Pirates. Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ eight hits. Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was given the day off in the final regular season game of his 22-year career. St. Louis hosts Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
